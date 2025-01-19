Longhorns Country

Former Texas Longhorns CB Going Viral for Shoving Coach

Former Texas Longhorns cornerback Kris Boyd is under criticism for his sideline actions against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Isa Almeida

Houston Texans cornerback Kris Boyd (17) cheers after the game of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Houston Texans cornerback Kris Boyd (17) cheers after the game of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Texas Longhorns cornerback Kris Boyd is facing criticism after shoving Houston Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross during the team's divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

Kansas City came away with a 23-14 win to advance to the AFC Championship.

The disruption started when Chiefs returner Nikko Remigio broke through the Texans coverage and started a run toward the end zone. Boyd caught him, and went to the sidelines to celebrate the fumble. What he didn't know was that the Chiefs recovered the fumble.

Kris Boy
Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kris Boyd (17) celebrates after recovering a Tennessee Titans fumble in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Boyd proceeded to shove Ross on the sideline and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing and throwing his helmet. The Texans received a 15-yard penalty for the action.

Boyd was criticized on social media by those assuming he was shoving Ross out of frustration, but others feel he pushed his assistant coach out of excitement thinking the Texans had recovered the fumble and that there was no ill intent involved.

You be the judge. Here's a look at the video:

It was a bad start of the game for the Texans, who were given the task of facing the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Boyd played at Texas from 2015 to 2019, when he was a seventh round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL Draft. Since then, he's spent four season with the Vikings, a partial season with the Arizona Cardinals, getting released in early October 2023, and is in his second season with the Texans, where he started on the practice squad. Boyd appeared in 51 games and made 33 starts for the Longhorns.

The cornerback returned to the field after the early game incident in the very first play, but it wasn't a good look for him or the Texans, who went into halftime down 13-6. Boyd was seen back on the field after the successful field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn, which momentarily tied the game.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Texas Longhorns Lose Tight End to NCAA Transfer Portal

MORE: Quinn Ewers Turned Down $8 Million Offer To Leave Texas Longhorns - REPORT

MORE: Texas Longhorns EDGE Trey Moore Set to Return in 2025

MORE: Silas Bolden Says Goodbye to Texas Longhorns

MORE: Texas Longhorns Legend Colt McCoy Shares Advice For Arch Manning

Published
Isa Almeida
ISA ALMEIDA

Isa Almeida is a writer covering the Texas Longhorns for SI/Fan Nation, having joined the team on June 1, 2024. Raised in Southeast Brazil, Isa is now a third-year Journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. Fluent in both English and Portuguese, Isa brings a diverse background and a wealth of knowledge to her writing. In addition to her work with SI/Fan Nation, Isa also covers the soccer and women's basketball beats for The Daily Texan. Her journalism journey is firmly rooted in her academic pursuits and her passion for sports.

Home/Football