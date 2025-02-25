Xavier Worthy Recruiting Jahdae Barron to Kansas City Chiefs
Former Texas Longhorns star wide receiver Xavier Worthy is doing some "recruiting" ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine.
After finishing his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Worthy is looking to make it back to the Super Bowl, and is making it crystal clear he wants a former Longhorn to join him.
Worthy tweeted Tuesday on X that he wants Texas star cornerback Jahdae Barron, who is expected to be one of the top corners selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, to team up with him in Kansas City.
"Jahdae Barron to the chiefs," Worthy wrote.
Take a look:
Barron established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in college football this past season en route to winning the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation's top defensive back. He finished the 2024 season with 67 total tackles (46 solo), one sack, 11 pass breakups and a career-high five interceptions.
As for Worthy, he wrapped his rookie season in Kansas City with a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. He finished the night with eight catches for a game-high 157 yards and two touchdowns. In doing so, he set a rookie receiving record for the Super Bowl and became the first Longhorn to ever score a touchdown in the big game. During the regular season, he had 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns along with 20 carries for 104 yards and three more scores.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
