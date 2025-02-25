Three Texas Longhorns Selected as First-Round Picks in Latest OnSI 2025 Mock Draft
Another mock 2025 NFL Draft has dropped ahead of the NFL Combine beginning this Thursday, and this one comes straight from On SI itself.
With a program-record 14 Texas Longhorns receiving an invite to the Combine, SI contributers listed three of them as first-round picks come April.
The first Longhorn to be taken is offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. as the No. 13 overall pick to the Miami Dolphins. Banks was a staple in Texas' success during his three years with the team, starting in nearly every contest and helping former running backs Jonathon Brooks and Bijan Robinson pick up over 1,100 career yards each. Banks also provided coverage for starting quarterback Quinn Ewers for the past three seasons to bring the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row. His leadership and outstanding efforts earned him the 2024 Lombardi Award and 2024 Outland Trophy.
The Dolphins could absolutely use Banks to their advantage, as their star running back De'Von Achane barely surpassed 900 rushing yards through 17 games and starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked 21 times across 11 games.
Next on the lineup is wide receiver Matthew Golden as the No. 22 overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers to unite with former Longhorn kicker Cameron Dicker. Golden set himself up for professional success in just one season with the Longhorns, accumulating nearly 1,000 receiving yards on 58 catches and nine touchdowns. His two 100-yard performances came against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship and the Arizona State Sun Devils in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals, which included a game-tying 28-yard touchdown reception.
Although the Chargers do have talent at the wide receiver position with Ladd McConkey, who averaged 14 yards per catch this season, Golden would only bring more depth for quarterback Justin Herbert to take advantage of.
Last but certainly not least, defensive back Jahdae Barron makes the No. 30 overall pick, headed to the reigning AFC East Champions, the Buffalo Bills. Barron wanted to return to the Forty Acres for a fifth year to upgrade his NFL Draft stock, and he did just that. He recorded a team-high five interceptions and accounted for 67 tackles and one sack, which was enough to make him the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner, presented to the best defensive back in college football.
The Bills had yet another stunning season, and Barron's versatility in the secondary would make a dangerous addition to safety Damar Hamlin.
However, Texas Ex and Super Bowl contender Xavier Worthy has reportedly been trying to recruit Barron for the Kansas City Chiefs, as seen on social media platform 'X.'
Wherever these three Longhorns end up, SI predicts that they will have a major role within their respective teams, but for now, fans must wait until April 24 to see who is lucky enough to snag Banks, Golden and Barron.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Legend Michael Huff Welcomes Back Coach Duane Akina
MORE: Surprising Report About Quinn Ewers Injury Comes to Light
MORE: Texas Longhorns Land Official Visit with Next 'Brock Bowers?'
MORE: Five-Star OT Sets Official Visit With Texas Longhorns