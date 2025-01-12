Top Transfer Portal Fits for Quinn Ewers If He Forgoes NFL Draft
The Texas Longhorns and quarterback Quinn Ewers saw their season end at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl. It was a disappointing finish to what was an otherwise awesome season.
Now, the questions have begun circling Ewers and what his future will end up holding.
Ewers reportedly told ESPN that he doesn't plan on playing college football next season presumably to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. However, there is no doubt that his draft stock has slipped from where it was at the beginning of the 2024 season.
Could he end up changing his mind and coming back for one more season to improve his draft position once again? Should Ewers change his mind and forego the NFL Draft, here are three intriguing transfer destinations that would make a lot of sense for him.
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ewers could be a top option for one of the teams in the national championship. Notre Dame will be looking for a new quarterback with Riley Leonard set to graduate.
Being able to land with an obvious top contender like the Fighting Irish would be a great situation for Ewers. He would immediately have a strong outlook for the 2025 season.
Notre Dame would be able to offer him the fit and the kind of NIL incentive to land him. It's definitely a program to keep an eye on for him.
2. Alabama Crimson Tide
Another potential option could see Ewers staying in the SEC. Kalen DeBoer and Alabama could use a quarterback with Jalen Milroe leaving for the NFL Draft.
Ewers would fit perfectly into the prolific passing attack that DeBoer runs offensively. He would have a huge opportunity to put up massive numbers and enter the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the top quarterbacks available.
Seeing him transfer to the Crimson Tide would be a tough pill to swallow. However, for his personal goals, Alabama could be a nice scenario.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
Finally, making a return to where it all began could offer him the best potential landing spot. Ohio State is set to lose Will Howard this offseason and have two young quarterbacks as their top options for 2025.
Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair are the most likely starting options for next season. The Buckeyes could be comfortable with either of those two players, but reuniting with Ewers would make a lot of sense.
Ryan Day was very vocal about his love for Ewers and it's very clear that the quarterback has a lot of love for Ohio State as well. This would be a dream scenario to complete what has been a wild ride for Ewers.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Quinn Ewers Reveals NFL Draft Decision Before Cotton Bowl
MORE: Notre Dame Star Throws Shade at Texas Longhorns
MORE: Report: Texas Longhorns Hosting Elite Big Ten Transfer for Visit
MORE: DeMarvion Overshown Narrates Texas vs. Ohio State Hype Video
MORE: Texas Longhorns OC Kyle Flood Impressed With Tre Wisner's Rise to Starting RB