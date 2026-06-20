Where Texas' Safeties Rank Among the SEC's Best

In a modern college football landscape dominated by creative offenses, versatile safeties have become one of the few answers that defenses have to stop them. Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian learned this in 2024 when the defense of his national-semifinal squad was led by safeties Andrew Mukuba and Michael Taaffe.

Having a strong safety tandem will be especially critical this season as the field-stretching veer-and-shoot offense has been adopted by about half of the teams in the Southeastern Conference. Now more than ever, defenses need guys who can be effective in different spots all over the field.

With that in mind, let us take a look at the SEC's safety groups. The conference's edge rusher, running back, defensive tackle, wide receiver, linebacker, tight end, cornerback rooms, offensive lines and quarterbacks have already been ranked.

Ranking the SEC's Safety Groups

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden runs with the ball against Tennessee Volunteers during the second half | Alan Poizner-Imagn Images

No. 16: Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Bulldogs brought in transfers Jardin Gilbert and Marcus Williams to join returner Tanner Johnson. None are inspiring, which could clear the way for No. 4 high school safety recruit Bralan Womack to see some playing time.

No. 15: Tennessee Volunteers

Edrees Farooq returns to Tennessee's defensive backfield as a versatile defender who excelled as a blitzer, registering five hurries on just 24 pass-rushing snaps last season. No. 36 portal-safety TJ Metcalf is likely to join him as the starting free safety, with the depth behind them largely unproven.

No. 14: Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt safety Dontae Carter and safety Randon Fontenette celebrate their overtime victory against Auburn at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dontae Carter, Jalen Gilbert and Carson Lawrence return to a flexible secondary which they took just a combined 434 snaps in last season. This group will be higher on this list if CJ Heard is utilized as a safety with them, but there are some indications he will be more of a slot-cornerback.

No. 13: Arkansas Razorbacks

The Razorbacks return only Miguel Mitchell, who posted a PFF grade of 67 while playing a variety of roles last season. Joining him are transfers Ian Williams and Christian Harrison, both of whom were outside the top-40 safeties according to PFF.

No. 12: Missouri Tigers

Santana Banner will return to a box-safety role where he was a strong run-defender in 2025. Coming back with him are Trajen Greco and Jackson Hancock, both of whom were solid in limited snaps last season.

No. 11: South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Judge Collier and defensive back Peyton Williams celebrate a play against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the first quarter | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Peyton Williams is the best individual safety on this list so far, providing good run- and pass-defense from a variety of spots in the defensive backfield. David Bucey, who played a spot role last season and J'Zavien Currence, who was the sixth-ranked high school safety, will likely split a majority of the snaps next to him.

No. 10: Ole Miss Rebels

Nick Cull took the most snaps in 2025 of any Rebel-safety still on the roster, however the results were less than stellar. Instead, FSU-transfer Edwin Joseph headlines Ole Miss' group after being the No. 8 safety in the portal.

No. 9: Florida Gators

Florida Gators defensive back Bryce Thornton smiles after scoring a touchdown against the Long Island Sharks during the first half | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Other than Jadan Baugh, Bryce Thornton is likely the best Gator that new head coach Jon Sumrall was able to keep in Gainesville. He was particularly impressive when getting after the quarterback, racking up nine pressures, two quarterback-hits and a sack on only 20 pass-rushing snaps last season.

No. 8: Kentucky Wildcats

New Kentucky coach Will Stein ought to feel similarly about All-SEC second-teamer Ty Bryant, who picked off four passes last season despite only being targeted 16 times. Stein is pairing him with Florida-transfer Jordan Castell, who offers a good foil to Bryant's pass-coverage with his run-stopping ability.

No. 7: Oklahoma Sooners

Peyton Bowen is the definition of a do-it-all safety, as he posted PFF coverage, pass-rushing and run-stopping grades of at least 76.4 in 2025. Returning with him is Michael Boganowski, who was similarly versatile in a more limited role last season.

No. 6: Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns defensive backs Xavier Filsaime, Jonah Williams and Jordon Johnson-Rubell huddle up during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jelani McDonald sets the tone and floor for this group with his physical play in and out of the box, but Jonah Williams sets their ceiling. If the former No. 6 high school recruit in the country can step up and edge out capable returners Derek Williams Jr. and Xavier Filsaime, Texas could have one of the most dynamic safety pairings in the country.

No. 5: Auburn Tigers

Despite getting a new head coach, Alex Golesh, the Tigers were able to retain Eric Winters and Kaleb Harris, both of whom had solid 2025 campaigns. Harris actually had a down year, dropping from a PFF grade of 78 to 66.7, so there is reason to believe he could return to a higher level of play under new coaching.

No. 4: Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe gestures after defeating the UTSA Roadrunners | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Dalton Brooks and Marcus Ratcliffe are on the shortlist of the best safety duos in college football, due to their ability to defend the pass and run from multiple positions. Unfortunately, the depth behind them is entirely unproven.

No. 3: LSU Tigers

The Tigers netted the No. 3 and 19 safety transfers in Ty Benefield and Faheem Delane, pairing them with talented quasi-safety Dashawn Spears to create one of the highest-upside groups in the country. However they will only go as far as returning starter Tamarcus Cooley, who had an up-and-down 2025.

No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are in a tier unto themselves when it comes to safety play. Georgia is not only getting back the capable Zion Branch and KJ Bolden, arguably the best safety in the country, but also brought in top-12 portal safeties Khalil Barnes and Ja'Marley Riddle.

No. 1: Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb celebrates his interception with teammate Alabama defensive back Bray Hubbard | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

While Alabama does not have the same depth as Georgia, their top-two is simply undeniable. Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb combined for 1,637 snaps, four sacks, five interceptions and three forced fumbles last season while posting PFF grades north of 81 last season.

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