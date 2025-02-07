John Calipari Gushes About Texas Longhorn Kadin Shedrick: 'He's a Connector'
In a hard-fought battle against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday, Texas Longhorns men's basketball fell 78-70 at home despite a convincing second-half surge by forward Kadin Shedrick.
The graduate student racked up 10 points and eight rebounds across nearly 20 total minutes on the court, scoring all 10 points and six out of his eight rebounds in the second half. Prior to Arkansas, Shedrick averaged 27.5 minutes within the last four games, but was limited against the Razorbacks due to back spasms.
He ultimately assisted Texas in reaching within five points of Arkansas following a 23-point deficit in the third quarter, yet it wouldn't be enough to snag the win, and the Longhorns now sit at 4-6 in conference play.
While his time on the court was crunched, Shedrick made every minute count, and Arkansas head coach John Calipari made sure that his efforts didn't go unnoticed.
“He just does stuff. He’s like a connector for them,”John Calipari said during post-game interviews. “He’s a connector. And I grabbed him after and just told him, ‘I hope you’re alright.’ He said, ‘I’m good.’ But he’s that guy that does all that dirty work, that makes the right play.”
Returning for his second year with the Longhorns and sixth year in collegiate basketball, Shedrick has cemented himself as a key veteran in the program. His production last year was almost not guaranteed after he underwent double shoulder surgery ahead of the 2023-2024 season and was cleared just five days ahead of the season opener, but has looked primed ever since.
He is one of just two players that have started in all 23 games so far this season and ranks third on the team in field goal percentage at .596 and fifth in average points per game with 25.9.
Shedrick and the Longhorns will move on to play Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday to continue their first season in the SEC.
