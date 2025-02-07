Longhorns Country

John Calipari Gushes About Texas Longhorn Kadin Shedrick: 'He's a Connector'

After attempting to help the Longhorns come back against the Razorbacks, the graduate student was praised for his efforts by the opposing team.

Emma Hutchinson

Jan 18, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Kadin Shedrick (5) shoots over Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a hard-fought battle against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday, Texas Longhorns men's basketball fell 78-70 at home despite a convincing second-half surge by forward Kadin Shedrick.

The graduate student racked up 10 points and eight rebounds across nearly 20 total minutes on the court, scoring all 10 points and six out of his eight rebounds in the second half. Prior to Arkansas, Shedrick averaged 27.5 minutes within the last four games, but was limited against the Razorbacks due to back spasms.

He ultimately assisted Texas in reaching within five points of Arkansas following a 23-point deficit in the third quarter, yet it wouldn't be enough to snag the win, and the Longhorns now sit at 4-6 in conference play.

While his time on the court was crunched, Shedrick made every minute count, and Arkansas head coach John Calipari made sure that his efforts didn't go unnoticed.

“He just does stuff. He’s like a connector for them,”John Calipari said during post-game interviews. “He’s a connector. And I grabbed him after and just told him, ‘I hope you’re alright.’ He said, ‘I’m good.’ But he’s that guy that does all that dirty work, that makes the right play.”

Returning for his second year with the Longhorns and sixth year in collegiate basketball, Shedrick has cemented himself as a key veteran in the program. His production last year was almost not guaranteed after he underwent double shoulder surgery ahead of the 2023-2024 season and was cleared just five days ahead of the season opener, but has looked primed ever since.

He is one of just two players that have started in all 23 games so far this season and ranks third on the team in field goal percentage at .596 and fifth in average points per game with 25.9.

Shedrick and the Longhorns will move on to play Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday to continue their first season in the SEC.

Emma Hutchinson is a senior journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin, covering the Texas Longhorns for SI/Fan Nation since June of 2024. Her previous sports journalism experience includes writing and editing for The Daily Texan, where she covered Texas athletic programs such as softball, women’s basketball, football, and baseball. Originally from Washington, D.C., Emma now resides in the Dallas metroplex. She enjoys rooting for the Mavericks, Rangers, and Stars, as well as supporting the Nationals and Commanders.

