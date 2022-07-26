Skip to main content
Jim Harbaugh Has No Comment On Question About Ryan Day at Media Days

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday about a previous comment he made about his school’s rival coach, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, back in November.

The comment in reference is from when Harbaugh said “some people are born on third base and act like they’ve hit a triple,” after the rivalry game last season. Michigan had just earned its first win in 10 years over its rival, and some thought it was in reference to Day taking over the head coaching role from Urban Meyer after already being on the coaching staff.

In response to a question about this comment on Tuesday, Harbaugh said “I have no comment on that,” per the Detroit Free Press’ Tony Garcia. Additionally, the Wolverines coach immediately smiled, waved and left the stage upon hearing this question.

The two coaches are known for speaking out against each other and their respective programs due to the intense rivalry between the teams. 

This is also not the first time one of the coaches has refused to talk about the other. Back in November, Day didn’t comment on Michigan’s program when asked by the Big Ten Network ahead of the annual game.

The two teams will play against each other in their final regular season game of the year on Nov. 26 in Columbus.

For more Michigan coverage, go to Wolverine Digest 

