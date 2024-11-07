Steve Sarkisian Has High Praise For Texas Longhorns '512' DB Trio
Called the triplets by some, the 512 Boys by others, the Texas Longhorns defense has a unique trio of defenders.
All from various parts of Austin, seniors Jahdae Barron, Andrew Mukuba and Michael Taaffe all play unique, but equally important roles in the Texas secondary.
Barron graduated from Pflugerville Connally, Mukuba from Austin LBJ, and Taaffe from Austin Westlake.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian had high praise for the group, citing their experience as one of the reasons why they have been such successful leaders of the Texas defense this season.
Barron is in his fifth year at Texas, Mukuba is in his first year at Texas but was a three-year starter at Clemson before transferring and Taaffe is in his fourth year with the Longhorns.
"But you know, I think those three guys, Taaffe, Mukuba, Jahdae, the one thing that they have is a lot of experience," Sarkisian said. These guys have played a lot of football, you know, Drew obviously with his time at Clemson, and then early on in the season with us. Jahdae, his versatility, played multiple positions for us Taaffe, just kind of growing into the role that was played. They're all playmakers."
"It's one thing to be a veteran player and know what to do, but then you don't make plays. All three of those guys have been making big plays for us, interceptions, causing fumbles, fumble recoveries, to go along with doing their job really well, and I think that they provide a real sense of confidence for the other guys in the back end."
Across the group, they have a combined 93 total tackles, six interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Mukuba missed the Vanderbilt game due to an injury he suffered against Georgia, but is listed as questionable going into this week's matchup against Florida.
Barron and Taaffe are garnering national attention due to their performance in games, with Barron being a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and Taaffe being on the watchlist for the Burlsworth Award.
At least two of the three 512 Boys will take the field for Texas this Saturday at 11 AM when Texas faces Florida, with Mukuba still listed as questionable.
