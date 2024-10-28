Texas Longhorns Reveal Program Players of the Game vs. Vanderbilt
The Texas Longhorns return to Austin victorious this week because of their gritty 27-24 win against Vanderbilt.
There were multiple stand-out players in the victory but the Longhorns only have the Program Players of the Game honors to four players.
Two of the players came from the offensive side. The field general Quinn Ewers was one of them after a rough week against the Georgia Bulldogs, Ewers bounced back nicely to help propel the Longhorns to a win. He completed 27 out of 37 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Ewers still struggled with turnovers with two interceptions but both were tipped passes that could be fixed easily.
What was impressive is Ewers threw an interception with his first throw of the game, only to rebound with 17 straight completions and three touchdowns before halftime. Furthermore, Ewers also had a season-high in passing yards and completions.
To no one's surprise, Deandre Moore Jr. is the other offensive player picked. The sophomore wide receiver had two touchdowns in the game, one off of a deep 27-yard pass and the other off a quick pass that Moore Jr. took 25 yards to the endzone.
This is the second game Moore Jr. finished a game this season with two touchdowns, the other being the Mississippi State game. Against Vanderbilt, he finished with 97 yards and six catches to go with two touchdowns.
Moore Jr. was also placed on the Program Players of the Game for his work on special teams, becoming the only player to appear on this list twice.
Moving to defense, defensive back Michael Taaffe earned the honors after a dominant showing where he forced an interception and a fumble, both being in Texas's territory. Taaffe also tied for third on the Texas's defense in tackles with six.
For his efforts, Taaffe was also recognized by the SEC, who honored him with the Co-Defensive Player of the Week award.
Lastly, kicker Bert Auburn who kicked the dagger field goal late in the fourth was the last player to be on the list.
Auburn hit both of his kicks, one being 40 yards and the other being from 23 yards out. Both kicks occurred in the second half. The 40-yard field goal was his third-longest kick on the season.
Texas won't have a Program Players of the Game sent out next week because there will be no game on Saturday. Texas has its second bye week of the season, before they finish out their SEC schedule with Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, and then Texas A&M.
