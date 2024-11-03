Texas Volleyball Suffers Upset Loss vs. Oklahoma Sooners
AUSTIN -- Despite a shaky non-conference start, Texas volleyball seemed to get a hand of conference play. But after seven consecutive SEC wins, something isn't working for the Longhorns.
The defending national champions have gone to five sets in the last three home games against Texas A&M, Missouri and Oklahoma, losing in each.
Texas started the season at No. 1 and is now ranked No. 9 in the AVCA Coaches Poll, possibly dropping some positions after Sunday's loss against unranked Oklahoma.
Outside hitter Madisen Skinner still leads the team in points per game, scoring over 20 in each of the defeats. The starting lineup for today's game looked a bit different from the past games, with redshirt freshman Nya Bunton starting in the middle blocker position alongside freshman Ayden Ames, rather than the usual duo of Ames and SEC Player of the Week Marianna Singletary. In the setter position, head coach Jerritt Elliot started junior Baylor transfer Averi Carlson, who has been rotating in the starting lineup with sophomore Ella Swindle.
The sum of points between Skinner and opposite hitter Reagan Rutherford, 38 total, was higher than the rest of the team combined, at 37.
Following this three-home game loss streak, the Longhorns will play four consecutive games on the road for a chance to redeem themselves and keep the dream of an SEC championship alive. The last game of this away batch will be against Oklahoma in Norman, followed by Tennessee and Ole Miss at home.
Texas didn't have the strongest season last year, yet still clinched the national championship, but the team must regroup -- fast.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: SEC Rooting Guide For Texas Longhorns During Bye Week
MORE: Carolina Panthers Debut Could Be on Horizon For Texas Ex Jonathon Brooks
MORE: Steve Sarkisian 'Really Proud' of Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm
MORE: 'Very Mature:' Texas WR DeAndre Moore Jr. Continues to Fill Jordan Whittington Role