Texas Longhorns Move Up In AP Rankings After Winning 3 Games In 6 Days
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have moved back into the top five of the AP Poll, coming in at No. 5 in the rankings this week. The Longhorns dropped to No. 7 after losing to No. 2 South Carolina but bounced back to move back into the top five.
In its past four games, Texas played just one at home, beating No. 17 Tennessee 80-76 in an all-time thriller. On the road, the Longhorns beat Auburn 74-57, No. 8 Maryland 89-51 and Ole Miss 61-68. The win over Maryland is the program's largest margin of victory over a top-ten opponent.
The Longhorns are now 20-2 and sit in second place in the SEC.
Veterans Madison Booker and Taylor Jones have been Texas' key to winning big games, with Jones having back-to-back 20-point games. Head coach Vic Schaefer had high praise for his team and veterans, especially about how they showed poise in tough situations.
Booker, who hadn't shot well all day made a clutch shot with under 30 seconds left to put Texas up by two points. Jones had a season-high 24 points.
"Obviously Booker makes a big shot and Taylor was a monster all day," Schaefer said. "This is what college athletics is all about, just having the intestinal fortitude just to fight and compete. When things don't go good, not losing your mind, and not losing your poise. You gotta have poise in the noise and I thought (Sunday) we showed incredible poise in the noise."
Not only have Texas' veterans helped the Longhorns to four-straight wins, the freshman and newcomers have stepped up. Out of the transfer portal, Kyla Oldacre has averaged 9.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Freshman Jordan Lee and Bryanna Preston have also made significant contributions, with Lee logging 27 minutes against Ole Miss.
Junior Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda has also moved into a larger role, starting in place of injured Aaliyah Moore against the Rebels, and averages just under 4 points per game.
Now, No. 5 Texas looks to extend its winning streak as the Mizzou Tigers will come to the Moody Center on Thursday, The game will tip off at 8 p.m. and be aired on SEC Network.
