Texas Longhorns Softball Star to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
Texas softball will have the not only the opportunity to dominate the SEC this year, but seek victory in the Women's College World Series, as some preseason polls named the Longhorns the best in the nation.
But they'll now have to do it without one of their most crucial veteran players.
Junior shortstop and second baseman Viviana Martinez announced on Monday that she will miss the entire 2025 season due to knee surgery after suffering a non-contact injury during practice back in October.
"This will, without a doubt, be one of the hardest softball seasons for me," Martinez wrote in her post on social media. "Being out on that field alongside my teammates while representing this team and university is one of the biggest joys, but I know God has a plan for me."
Martinez came out with an explosive sophomore season in 2024, recording 20 multiple-hit games and including 14 games with at least one RBI, the fourth-most on the team. She posted a .376 hitting percentage and .932 fielding percentage to end the year and led the program in doubles with 18. Her performance earned her a No. 6 Postseason Shortstop ranking by Softball America, D1 Softball Second Team All-American accolades, and All-Big 12 Second Team selection.
The Longhorns picked up Martinez as the No. 1 infielder and No. 3 overall player as part of the Extra Innings Softball Class of 2022 rankings. From there, she quickly embedded herself within the already-successful Texas program by setting the program record for most RBI by a first-year with 52 and helped lead the Longhorns to the Women's College World Series in 2023.
This will be a massive loss for a Texas team that looks to redeem itself against rival and 2024 national champion Oklahoma while facing a wave of new foes within the SEC. Martinez's announcement also comes just less than a week away from opening day when Texas takes on Longwood in the Louisiana Classic.
