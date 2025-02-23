Texas Softball Ends Hillenbrand Invitational with Win Over Colorado State
No. 1 Texas softball might have dropped its first game of the season in the tournament opener against No. 18 Stanford, but the Longhorns concluded their time in Tucson, Arizona with four wins.
In their only other ranked matchup of the weekend, the Horns took hosts No. 11 Arizona to eight innings after being tied at 4-4 at the end of the seventh. A Kayden Henry home run in the top of the eighth made it 8-4, and the Wildcats were unable to come back from the deficit.
"Just, in that situation (having one out and there being runners in scoring position and being in extra innings), it was just about trying to be on time, have a good middle-middle approach and try to get something on the ground or through the infield to get one more run for our team," Henry said.
Less than 24 hours after the extra-inning win, Texas took on Colorado State for the second time in the weekend. On the tournament's opening day, the Longhorns took down the Rams 18-2 in five innings for their biggest win of the season, and though the run gap was smaller in game two, Texas got it done in five once again.
With junior pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez in the circle, Texas held Colorado State to two runs, while the Longhorn batters put up 10. Right fielder Ashton Maloney, third baseman Mia Scott and shortstop Leighann Goode all contributed to the result with two runs each. Henry, designated hitter Reese Atwood, left fielder Katie Stewart and first baseman Joley Mitchell made up the rest of the points with one run each.
Stewart's five RBIs was the team high and the sophomore's season-high, tied with her performance against Texas Tech in the Bevo Classic.
Up next for the Longhorns is a second home tournament in the Longhorn Invitational next weekend, where the hosts will play South Florida, Abilene Christian, New Mexico State and Alabama A&M.
