Longhorns Country

Texas Softball Ends Hillenbrand Invitational with Win Over Colorado State

The Texas Longhorns improve their season record to 15-1.

Isa Almeida

Texas Longhorns catcher Reese Atwood (14) greets pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez (77) after striking out a Texas A&M batter during the NCAA Regional game at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Austin.
Texas Longhorns catcher Reese Atwood (14) greets pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez (77) after striking out a Texas A&M batter during the NCAA Regional game at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Austin. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 1 Texas softball might have dropped its first game of the season in the tournament opener against No. 18 Stanford, but the Longhorns concluded their time in Tucson, Arizona with four wins.

In their only other ranked matchup of the weekend, the Horns took hosts No. 11 Arizona to eight innings after being tied at 4-4 at the end of the seventh. A Kayden Henry home run in the top of the eighth made it 8-4, and the Wildcats were unable to come back from the deficit.

Kayden Henr
Texas Longhorns outfielder Kayden Henry (21) celebrates a hit for a double during the game against Texas Tech on day one of the Bevo Classic at Red and Charline McCombs field on Friday, February. 14, 2025 in Austin. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Just, in that situation (having one out and there being runners in scoring position and being in extra innings), it was just about trying to be on time, have a good middle-middle approach and try to get something on the ground or through the infield to get one more run for our team," Henry said.

Less than 24 hours after the extra-inning win, Texas took on Colorado State for the second time in the weekend. On the tournament's opening day, the Longhorns took down the Rams 18-2 in five innings for their biggest win of the season, and though the run gap was smaller in game two, Texas got it done in five once again.

With junior pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez in the circle, Texas held Colorado State to two runs, while the Longhorn batters put up 10. Right fielder Ashton Maloney, third baseman Mia Scott and shortstop Leighann Goode all contributed to the result with two runs each. Henry, designated hitter Reese Atwood, left fielder Katie Stewart and first baseman Joley Mitchell made up the rest of the points with one run each.

Stewart's five RBIs was the team high and the sophomore's season-high, tied with her performance against Texas Tech in the Bevo Classic.

Up next for the Longhorns is a second home tournament in the Longhorn Invitational next weekend, where the hosts will play South Florida, Abilene Christian, New Mexico State and Alabama A&M.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: No. 16 Longhorns Hold Off Dartmouth's Rally, Take Game One 4-3: Live Game Log

MORE: Longhorns Climb Three Spots to No. 16 in D1Baseball Top 25

MORE: Pair of Longhorns Claim Weekly SEC Baseball Honors

MORE: Longhorns Notebook: Pitching Shoves, Offense Explodes in 10-0 Win Over Ole Miss

MORE: Longhorns Notebook: No. 19 Longhorns Outslug No. 17 Cowboys in 14-8 Win

Published
Isa Almeida
ISA ALMEIDA

Isa Almeida is a writer covering the Texas Longhorns for SI/Fan Nation, having joined the team on June 1, 2024. Raised in Southeast Brazil, Isa is now a third-year Journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. Fluent in both English and Portuguese, Isa brings a diverse background and a wealth of knowledge to her writing. In addition to her work with SI/Fan Nation, Isa also covers the soccer and women's basketball beats for The Daily Texan. Her journalism journey is firmly rooted in her academic pursuits and her passion for sports.

Home/Softball