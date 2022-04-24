College Football's Best Player is Will Anderson, Jr., the Likely No. 1 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Will Anderson, Jr. is deserving of being strongly considered for the Heisman Trophy and being the first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Will Anderson, Jr. is the nation's best player because of not only his incredible skill set, but his desire to lead a great defense. After terrorizing offenses for 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss, both of which were totals that led the country, Anderson, Jr. still expects more from himself. Following a spring game where he looked like a man amongst boys, he expressed the high expectations he has for his defensive unit.

"I think this year is gonna be something special," Anderson said after the intersquad scrimmage, "You guys talk about the 2016 defense's pass rush, I feel like you guys are definitely getting ready to see that again because we have a lot of talented young guys on the edge and the D-line room." The Alabama linebacker sack attack will be bolstered by returning tackles leader, Henry To’oTo’o. Additionally, backing up Anderson will be break out sophomore-to-be, Dallas Turner. He registered two sacks in the National Championship Game.

Some stars would rather have all the glory to themselves, but Anderson, Jr. is not that way. He wants to win. On that note, his comment about a special 2022 season is quite intriguing. It's not like Alabama was mediocre at rushing the quarterback last season. It’s hard to believe that there’s much for Anderson Jr. and company to improve on as they finished tied for first in team sacks with Oklahoma State and broke the Alabama school record at 57.

Can Will Anderson, Jr. and the Crimson Tide surpass the 2021 defense's 57 sacks? Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

With that in mind, that hunger is what has made Anderson Jr. such a special player. He has been a leader on this elite defense since late in his freshman year and knows what it takes to be great. Despite his stellar sophomore season in 2021, he finished fifth in Heisman voting and missed being invited to the ceremony in New York.

This raised some eyebrows as fellow edge rusher, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, finished second. This was despite having less sacks and less tackles for loss than Anderson Jr., metrics by which pass rushers are traditionally judged. Anderson Jr. also beat out Hutchinson for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as college football’s most outstanding defender. In the end, the Heisman Trophy went to Anderson Jr.’s teammate, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

It’s an honor that’s almost always won by a quarterback with otherworldly stats, except for the rare occasion that it’s given to a running back with otherworldly stats. Needless to say, defensive front men don’t stand much of a realistic chance at bringing home the Heisman hardware. At least, they usually don’t. But there’s nothing usual about Anderson Jr.

At 6’4” and 240 pounds, the linebacker creates a menacing sight when he puts on the pads. But even scarier than his size is his speed. It should not be possible for a human being who’s that big to move that fast. He applies that lightning quickness to his heavy arsenal of pro-ready pass rush moves to create a lethal attack coming off the edge. His engine never stops running and he has become notorious for chasing plays down from the backside.

How many sacks does Will Anderson, Jr. register in 2022? Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive coordinators in the SEC lost a lot of sleep stressing over how to slow down Anderson Jr. last season. Key words: slow down, because there was no stopping him. Anderson Jr. was in the backfield so much last year that opposing teams could have listed him as a running back on their roster. He used his strength, speed, and long arms to shed double teams like water and get through chips from running backs as well. If he is able to improve on his performance from last season as he has so confidently predicted, will it be enough to punch his ticket to New York and have his name etched in Heisman history? It should be and here’s why.

Anyone who knows anything about football agrees that Anderson Jr. was the country’s best player last year and will likely be this year. Not only was he the best defensive player on the field, it wasn’t even close. Anderson led the country averaging 2.5 tackles for loss per game, essentially a full tackle more than second place Leo Chenal of Wisconsin at 1.6. Sadly, that kind of defensive dominance doesn’t necessarily translate to a Heisman trophy even when it’s backed up by numbers.

Considering Michigan’s Hutchinson was strongly in the running last year with significantly less impressive stats, you’ve got to think that Anderson Jr. has a shot if he can replicate or improve on his sophomore season. If he’s able to continue folding quarterbacks at the same rate and can add a highlight turnover or touchdown, he surely deserves a strong consideration for the trophy. If Alabama has an undefeated season at the time of voting, he may just be hoisting the Heisman come late December this year.

Will Anderson Jr. has a chance to be the first defender to win the Heisman Trophy since Charles Woodson in 1997. Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Heisman or no Heisman, Anderson Jr. is penciled in at the top of most NFL teams’ 2023 draft boards. While his performance this season and draft combine results are unknowns that will surely be heavily scrutinized, all the clues point to the Alabama edge rusher going off the board first next April. ESPN Analyst and former NFL executive, Mike Tannenbaum, said “I think he’s a generational talent… he’s twitchy, explosive, instinctive. He has a great game temperament, great play speed.”

“I think he’s one of those guys with both character and talent,” Tannenbaum added about Anderson Jr., “It’s clear how important it is to him. I think he has a chance to be really special.” While most NFL scouting departments have their hands full as next week’s draft looms closer, expect their attention to focus squarely on Anderson Jr. as soon as the final pick has been made. He’s definitively the top player for the 2023 NFL Draft.

UCF Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles

Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Top Players and Plays, Day One of the DR Sportz "The Crown" National Championship

Thoughts on Each of UCF's Six Commitments

Prospect Profile: QB Dylan Rizk

Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Lead List of NBA’s Best Playoff Performers

First Thoughts: QB Dylan Ryzk Commits to UCF

Thursday Recruiting Run Down

On the Rise, UCF Offensive Players to Watch After Spring

The Code for Keeping the Knights Ahead of the Competition, UCF Uniforms are Legit

Top Tight End Recruit Jayvontay Conner Commits to UCF

Jaylon Robinson Leaving UCF, How the Knights Adjust

Prospect Profile: TE Jayvontay Conner

UCF LB Cole Joyce Enters Transfer Portal, More Questions for UCF LB Depth

What’s Happening at LB this Fall and with Recruiting?

Opinion: Here's Why NFL Teams Should Look to Draft UCF DT Kalia Davis

Podcast: What’s Next For UCF Football?

UCF Commitment Film Review: OT Jamal Meriweather

UCF Lands Georgia High School Offensive Tackle Jamal Meriweather

Post UCF Spring Game Predictions: Quarterback