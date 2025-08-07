Top 25 UCF Knights Football Games of the 21st Century: No. 3
Note: We define the 21st Century as Jan. 1, 2001, to the time of this series' publication.
No. 3: Welcome to the Bounce House (Texas, 2007)
September 15, 2007, marked the beginning of a new era for the UCF Knights as Bright House Networks Stadium, as it was known at the time, opened its gates.
Future Heisman Trophy Finalist Colt McCoy led a dynamic No. 6 Texas Longhorns into Orlando to christen the new stadium. He spread the ball around, completing 32 of his 47 passes for 259 yards and one touchdown. Four different receivers gained 45+ receiving yards for the Longhorns, including future NFL tight end Jermichael Finley.
Despite facing a Top 10 team, the Knights hung around in their new home, even taking a 7-3 lead with six minutes left in the first after a rushing touchdown by running back Kevin Smith, his first of two for the day. He finished this game with 149 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards, accounting for just over half of UCF's total yards for the day.
The Knights needed it, as quarterback Kyle Israel struggled to complete passes, even throwing a pick-six that helped the Longhorns go up 20-10 at the half. He went on to complete just nine of 26 pass attempts. Though future NFL wide receiver Kamar Aiken, Rocky Ross and Smith took advantage when they did catch a ball, with all three averaging double-digit receiving yards.
This left a lot on the Knights' rushing attack, but with a second touchdown from Smith and Israel, who rushed for 24 yards on 11 carries, taking it in himself, they got back out ahead, 24-23, early in the fourth.
The UCF defense held up enough to force two Longhorn field goals, which kept it a one-score game as the clock ticked down below five minutes. However, future NFL running back Jamaal Charles ended up breaking free for a 46-yard touchdown, just one play after a UCF fumble, to make it a two-score lead. Charles finished this game with 153 yards and 22 carries.
Israel did find Aiken to get to within a field goal, but the ensuing onside kick failed, meaning the No. 6 Longhorns escaped with a win. However, this day was just as much about what was happening around the field as what was happening on it.
As Zombie Nation's "Kernkraft 400" played over the PA system, and the sold-out crowd began to jump, a tradition was born. Sure, the initial stadium nickname it spawned, "The Trampoline," didn't stick, but the bounce has remained in that house ever since.
