UCF Basketball Lands Former ECU Swingman Brandon Suggs Through Transfer Portal

UCF Football Head Coach Gus Malzahn, who enters his second year at the reins of the program, has been making waves with their recent recruiting efforts. However, Malzahn and his staff aren’t the only ones on campus making big moves in attempts to attract talent to Orlando.

The Knights Basketball program, led by Head Coach Johnny Dawkins, received a commitment on Monday from former East Carolina University forward Brandon Suggs. Suggs averaged just over ten points and four rebounds per game for the Pirates last season on 41% shooting and will remain in the American Athletic Conference once he makes his way to UCF. Suggs, coming off his third-year sophomore campaign, was a staple in the ECU lineup for three seasons. After the firing of Pirate’s former head coach, Joe Dooley, earlier this year, Suggs decided it was time for a change of scenery and entered the transfer portal late this March.

The 6’6” Georgia native was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in 2019 and toted offers from Auburn, Texas A&M, and several other Power 5 schools. In his time at ECU, Suggs was a versatile wing who made an immediate impact during his freshman season, playing over 22 minutes per contest.

He has since gone on to develop a solid offensive repertoire with a nose for the rim and a soft touch from mid-range. However, it will be his defensive prowess that should provide a huge boost for UCF, who ranked 118th in defensive efficiency last season. Suggs’ length and quickness make him a prototypical wing player who can defend opposing bigs as well as perimeter players.

For the 2021-2022 season, Suggs averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Those numbers will be welcomed in Orlando.

UCF went 18-12 in the 2021-2022 season, finishing sixth in the American Athletic Conference. They will graduate some key players this summer including big man and rebounding leader, Cheikh Mbacke Diong. This gap helped to be filled by the incoming Suggs, who has proven to be a capable rebounder in his own right. Suggs will also likely add some good pace and movement to a UCF offense that struggled to flow last season. The Knights will continue to recruit hard from both high schools and the transfer portal this offseason as they retool their program in hopes of taking the AAC by storm.

UCF Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles

