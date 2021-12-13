Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Talking UCF Commitments Miguel Maldonado and Keahnist Thompson with Coach Marvin Frazier

    Lakeland Coach Marvin Frazier joins the podcast to talk about UCF’s two Lakeland commitments.
    Marvin Frazier is the Wide Receiver Coach with Lakeland (Fla.) High School, and he spearheads the recruitments of the Dreadnaughts' top prospects. Two of those players, Miguel Maldonado and Keahnist Thompson, are committed to UCF. During a podcast, Coach Frazier discusses those two players and their talents with Inside The Knights.

    Their work ethic, upside, attributes and what they are capable of doing, as he saw them each day at practice during their careers at Lakeland High School.

    Additionally, Coach Frazier discussed the loaded underclassmen group for Lakeland High School, including but not limited to 2023 wide receiver prospect Tyler Williams and 2024 running back prospect D'marius Rucker.

    Other prime topics include:

    **The identity of Polk County players and how football is entrenched within the county. Does not matter if it’s Lakeland, Bartow, Haines City, Auburndale, Frostproof, Fort Meade, Mulberry or Winter Haven, the high school football players in Polk County take football seriously. Coach Frazier even discussed how important youth football is within Polk County, and how those youth leagues help develop players at an earlier age. This will be an area that UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn and his entire staff recruit heavily.

    **The final topic of discussion would be the Transfer Portal and how it's here to stay, and that high school athletes have to be versatile to compete with college transfers for college scholarships.

