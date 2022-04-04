Scouting Seven-on-Seven Talent, Projecting the Importance of Texas Recruiting for UCF Football

A closer look at prospects from Texas and Florida, top seven-on-seven teams from both states, and how the state of Texas will be more important for recruiting with four new teams joining the Big XII Conference.

PLANO, Texas - During the DR Sportz seven-on-seven tournament on the edge of Dallas, the amount of talent present was very high. Team Tampa even traveled to the Lone Star State to do battle.

Here’s a look at the three players that scout Marc Henry saw and thought highly of from this weekend’s action, as well as a podcast below further detailing prospects and discussing the importance of Texas recruits to schools like UCF as it joins the Big XII Conference.

Keep in mind, UCF will be making multiple trips to Texas starting in 2023. No question the Knights will look to add top Texas talent to the roster since they will already be inside the Lone Star State borders. Strike when opportunity arises. Consider the following premise before clicking on the podcast below:

In addition to keeping Florida recruiting exactly where it is today, what would adding two or three talented Texas recruits, within each recruiting class, do for UCF Football long term?

There is a lot of talent in the Lone Star State. Look for UCF's coaching staff to land some Texas prospects. Now onto three prospects that are featured from this past weekend's tournament.

Jaryan Wallace

Jaryan Wallace Was The Most Impactful Player During the DR Sportz Tournament. His Recruitment Should Take Off. Marc Henry

6’4”, 190-pounds

7v7: Popular Nobody Elite

Denton (Texas) Braswell

C/O 2023

Twitter: @jaryanw8

Instagram: @ _.jaryanwallac

Wallace plays with a different tempo, is twitchy with elite quickness and moves at a different speed from his opponents. Jaryan has next level size, is strong at the point of attack, which makes it difficult for average defensive backs to play bump and run coverage. He also understands how to take advantage of his skill set, which shows Wallace’s high football IQ.

Wallace’s superior wingspan complements his big catch radius and makes him a weapon on contested 50/ 50 balls, which he wins regularly. Wallace tracks the ball in flight extremely well and displays strong,late hands that leave his defenders at a huge disadvantage. Wallace is the total package that colleges covet at the receiver position. Wallace has offers from Colorado, UCF, West Virginia, North Texas as well UTSA and continues to impress this off-season while playing on the DR7 seven-on-seven circuit.

Andy Jaffe

Andy Jaffe Is A Prospect To Watch From Team Tampa Marc Henry

Clearwater Central Catholic

7v7: Team Tampa

C/O 2024

6’1”, 180-pounds

Twitter: @AndyJaffe2

Instagram: @a2ndyy

Jaffe is fluid in his backpedal and smooth with his footwork, which allows him to plant his feet, switch gears and close windows in the secondary that appear open. Andy is a natural safety who plays fast, covers the backend like a hawk and has great instincts. The rising junior safety has the versatility to play on the offensive side of the ball, but will no doubt make his living roaming the secondary. Jaffe will be in high demand in the Class of 2024 and has offers from Duke, USF and Toledo.

Eugene Wilson III

Team Tampa Wide Receiver Eugene Wilson Played Very Well In Plano, Texas Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

7v7: Team Tampa

Tampa (Fla.) Gaither

C/O 2023

5’11” 165-pounds

Twitter: @ewilsonIII21

Instagram: @E.W.3_

Wilson III is a playmaker! Eugene runs crisp routes, is explosive at the line of scrimmage, and his compact build allows him to shrug off average defensive backs who play him close in coverage. Eugene racks up yards after catch routinely, no matter where he lines up. What separates Willson III from average high school receivers is that he doesn’t drop balls that hit his sure hands. He’s so athletic that he makes the difficult catch look pedestrian.

Wilson ate defensive backs for lunch and had leftovers during pool play in the DR7 Sports Showdown In D-Town. Wilson III was not stopped and left no doubt as to why he is a national recruit. Offers from Alabama, Oregon, South Carolina and Penn State, among others, show that his services at the next level are in high demand.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Prospect Evaluation: 2025 QB Kelden Ryan

Team Tampa: Building Long-Term Seven-on-Seven Success

What Does the UCF Pro Day Allow Players to Accomplish?

UCF Recruiting Tracker: Knights Expanding Their Recruiting Territory

Jaylon "Flash" Robinson Talks UCF Spring Football

Thursday’s UCF Spring Practice Observations

Can UCF Have A Top Tier Defensive Line Class?

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #1, QB John Rhys Plumlee

Mississippi Safety Offered by Knights

Gus Malzahn Press Conference: Discussing the First Scrimmage of Spring Practice

Prospect Profile: Defensive End Isaiah Nixon

UCF Spring Practice: The Quarterback Battle and the Transfer Portal

Prospect Profile: CB/WR Cormani McClain

Prospect Profile: CB/WR Ja’Bril Rawls

Upon Further Review: Scouts Chime in About the DR Sportz Tournament

UCF Recruiting Tracker

DR Sportz Championship Game Video Reel

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #2, DE Tre'mon Morris-Brash