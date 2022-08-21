UCF HC Gus Malzahn Press Conference
Today marked the last day of fall camp for the UCF Knights. There was a scrimmage to help solidify the depth charts. From here, UCF will begin its game prep for the home opener against South Carolina State on Sep. 1.
More Information: 2022 UCF Football Schedule.
Head Coach Gus Malzahn took to the podium to discuss and wrap up the UCF fall camp. Here are a few of the highlights from the press conference:
*Senior Defensive End Landon Woodson is still with the program, but he’s not physically able to play any longer.
*The running back position is loaded, with Malzahn stating, “We’re probably as deep as any team in the country with running backs.”
*Malzahn is still evaluating which players will be involved with punt returns.
*The Knights also worked on the hands teams; onside kicking situations.
*Working on situational football, UCF focused on different end-of-game scenarios with multiple groups of players. Varying down and distances, point differential, and crowd noise were all tested.
*Young players were given an opportunity to show what they can do in a scrimmage situation. Look for some freshmen to make an impact for the Knights.
Read More
*Freshmen Xavier Townsend and Quan Lee were specifically mentioned by Malzahn as players that are getting a look at not only wide receiver, but also as return men for punts and kickoffs.
*Other players mentioned as being possible return men include wide receivers Ryan O’Keefe and Kobe Hudson, safety Divaad Wilson, and another freshman, cornerback Nikai Martinez.
*As for the quarterback battle between Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee, Malzahn mentioned that it’s “Not an easy decision.” He went on to make it clear that the decision will soon be completed.
*Tuesday will be the official start of game week preparation.
*Malzahn was wearing a Kemore Gamble t-shirt at the press conference. It’s part of Gamble’s NIL package.
*”Team” and “chemistry” were words Malzahn used to define what he wanted to learn about the Knights from fall camp.
Projected UCF Offensive Depth Chart
Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram