UCF HC Gus Malzahn Press Conference

Today marked the last day of fall camp for the UCF Knights. There was a scrimmage to help solidify the depth charts. From here, UCF will begin its game prep for the home opener against South Carolina State on Sep. 1.

More Information: 2022 UCF Football Schedule .

Head Coach Gus Malzahn took to the podium to discuss and wrap up the UCF fall camp. Here are a few of the highlights from the press conference:

*Senior Defensive End Landon Woodson is still with the program, but he’s not physically able to play any longer.

*The running back position is loaded, with Malzahn stating, “We’re probably as deep as any team in the country with running backs.”

*Malzahn is still evaluating which players will be involved with punt returns.

*The Knights also worked on the hands teams; onside kicking situations.

*Working on situational football, UCF focused on different end-of-game scenarios with multiple groups of players. Varying down and distances, point differential, and crowd noise were all tested.

*Young players were given an opportunity to show what they can do in a scrimmage situation. Look for some freshmen to make an impact for the Knights.

*Freshmen Xavier Townsend and Quan Lee were specifically mentioned by Malzahn as players that are getting a look at not only wide receiver, but also as return men for punts and kickoffs.

*Other players mentioned as being possible return men include wide receivers Ryan O’Keefe and Kobe Hudson , safety Divaad Wilson , and another freshman, cornerback Nikai Martinez .

*As for the quarterback battle between Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee , Malzahn mentioned that it’s “Not an easy decision.” He went on to make it clear that the decision will soon be completed.

*Tuesday will be the official start of game week preparation.

*Malzahn was wearing a Kemore Gamble t-shirt at the press conference. It’s part of Gamble’s NIL package.

*”Team” and “chemistry” were words Malzahn used to define what he wanted to learn about the Knights from fall camp.

