Top Storylines Heading Into The 2022 NFL Draft, with the Jaguars, Lions and Giants all under a microscope.

Heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, it looks like it will be the first draft since 2017 that a quarterback won’t go with the first pick. There’s multiple teams with two first round selections, looking to make picks that will bring their team closer to the big game. However, there are some storylines that get our attention more than others, so let’s look into them. For a more in depth review, listen to the podcast linked below.

Jacksonville: Travon Walker or Aidan Hutchinson?

*Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson has been seen as the top pick to Jacksonville by many of the last few months.

*Jacksonville has a solid edge already with Josh Allen out of Kentucky, but definitely not a franchise edge rusher as of so far.

*Why are people saying Walker? Walker definitely went under the radar on that Georgia DL, especially since he was playing alongside one of the most freakish athletes we’ve seen for his size in Jordan Davis. Walker definitely didn't jump off the page with numbers, recording 7.5 TFLs and 6.0 sacks in 13 games for the Bulldogs. The main praise with Walker is his ability to stop the run at an elite level for a prospect. However, his drawback is that production is lacking and many are projecting that in a key defensive role in the NFL he can increase the production.

*What would I do? (tune in to the podcast to here my selection)

Anyone Really Know What the Lions Will or Should Do?

*The Lions are in a situation where it might just be the best player available for them. With names like Malik Willis, Walker, Kayvon Thibedeaux, circling in the discussion, should the Lions opt with one of those players or potentially trade back to acquire more assets?

*Best case scenario in my opinion for the Lions is they make a trade with one of the teams with multiple firsts.

*If the Lions don’t make a trade, I think they go with the best edge on their board which is either between Thibedeaux or Walker.

*Ikem Okwonu could be a wild card pick here. A guy that could flex inside to guard and also move to tackle if Taylor Decker ends up moving on/getting traded. Would be a fantastic group of Jonah Jackson, Penei Sewell and Ikem Okownu.

Perhaps one of the most confusing organizations in the last half decade, the New York Giants

*The Giants find themselves selecting 5th (their own) and 7th (via Bears per Justin Fields trade) overall. With these picks having the ability to alter the course of the franchise, what should the Giants look to add to a roster that has question marks all over?

- As much as I would love to see the Daniel Jones era end, I know they are banking on Brian Daboll to unlock his “potential”. QB won’t be the selection.

- Offensive line HAS to be addressed with at least one of the picks, take Ikem or Evan Neal if available. If neither of them are available, select Charles Cross from Mississippi State.

For more questions and a detailed insight into all of these questions, tune into the podcast to get the full breakdown.

