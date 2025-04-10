No. 10 Bruins Make Quick Work at Jackie Robinson Stadium
The No. 10-ranked UCLA baseball team continued its dominant stretch on Tuesday night, overwhelming Long Beach State 12-1 in a seven-inning run-rule victory at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
It marked the Bruins’ fourth mercy-rule win of the season, a testament to their consistent ability to overpower opponents before the final out.
UCLA (26-6, 10-2 Big Ten) showed no signs of slowing down, especially against non-conference foes, improving to 16-4 outside league play.
The Bruins have now won 19 of their last 22 games, and Tuesday’s blowout was another showcase of the team’s depth, discipline, and relentless offensive approach.
The scoring started early with junior outfielder Jarrod Hocking launching a towering two-run homer to left-center in the second inning, his second of the season, to ignite the Bruins’ bats.
One inning later, UCLA erupted for four more runs behind three straight RBI doubles from sophomore infielder Roman Martin, redshirt senior utility player AJ Salgado, and sophomore catcher Blake Balsz, pushing the lead to 6-0.
While the offense fired on all cylinders, the pitching staff did its part to ensure the game was never in doubt.
Redshirt junior left-handed pitcher Ian May was untouchable in his second consecutive Tuesday start, retiring all nine batters he faced and striking out four in three perfect innings.
By the time UCLA drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks and followed with a two-run single from sophomore catcher Cashel Dugger in the sixth, the lead had ballooned to 12-1, enough to activate the 10-run mercy rule and send fans home early.
Perhaps the most impressive stat of the night was that all nine UCLA starters recorded a hit. It was the second time this season the Bruins have achieved that feat.
That kind of one-through-nine production speaks volumes about the team’s cohesion and ability to generate offense from any spot in the lineup.
The bullpen closed the door with sophomore right-handed pitcher Cal Randall and graduate student right-handed pitcher August Souza. They combined for a scoreless seventh, with Souza striking out the final batter to seal the mercy-rule victory.
As the Bruins prepare to return to Big Ten play this weekend with a home series against Washington, the message is clear. UCLA is not just winning. They are winning big. And with a lineup this deep and a pitching staff this steady, there may be more early endings in their future.
Make sure to follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another Bruins breaking story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE