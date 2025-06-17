Bruins CWS Matchup vs LSU Suspended Due to Rain
The College World Series winner's bracket matchup between the UCLA Bruins and LSU Tigers was suspended due to inclement whether in and moved to Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. PT.
The Bruins were down 5-3 in the top of the fourth inning and up to bat before heavy rain halted play for the rest of the night. The NCAA at 8:15 p.m. PT on Monday deemed the game suspended and moved it to finish on Tuesday.
The Bruins opened the game hot, scoring three runs off a Roman Martin RBI double, AJ Salgado RBI single and a Payton Brennan groundout that brought Martin home. UCLA entered the matchup 6-0 in the most season as a result of early offense in every matchup.
Their quick offense was flanked by quality early innings on the mound and a bullpen that has been among the best in college baseball for the better part of the second half of the season.
The No. 6 seeded Tigers, however, answered back immediately, scoring four runs off sophomore right hander Landon Stump off a Jake Brown RBI single that was immediately followed by a three-run home run off the bat of first baseman Jaren Jones.
Stump followed up his four-run first inning by retiring the side, finishing his night with rive runs, five hits and two walks in 2.0 innings. Chris Grothues took the mound with two runners on in the third inning. He allowed a hit which scored one of Stumps runner but struck out three batters and closed the inning.
Over the next two innings after opening the ball game with three in the first, Bruins batters weren't able to get to Anthony Eyenson, getting on base off a walk and getting as far as second base on a sacrifice bunt.
Luckily for the Bruins, there was a lot of game left to play before the ballgame was rained out. Suspensions, especially in a game of this magnitude, could alter the latter half of the matchup. So much so that a bullpen arm that may not have been available on Monday could be made available on Tuesday, for instance.
UCLA has 12 hours to digest the first three innings of its winner's game for a chance to come back down by two and advance to the next round to be one win away from another national championship appearance.
