Updated UCLA Gametime After CWS Weather Suspension
UCLA's College World Series matchup against the No. 6 seeded LSU Tigers was suspended after three innings of play due to heavy rain at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
The game will now be played Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) and will be televised on ESPN as it was on Monday. For those attending the game, the gates will open at 10 a.m. ET and the box office at 9 a.m. ET.
The other games being played in Omaha Tuesday -- Oregon State vs Louisville and Arkansas against the loser of UCLA and LSU -- will still be played at their respective times, 2 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET. This means the Bruins could realistically play two games in one day if they end up losing to LSU in the morning.
The Bruins opened the game hot, scoring three runs off a Roman Martin RBI double, AJ Salgado RBI single and a Payton Brennan groundout that brought Martin home. UCLA entered the matchup 6-0 in the most season as a result of early offense in every matchup.
The No. 6 seeded Tigers, however, answered back immediately, scoring four runs off sophomore right hander Landon Stump off a Jake Brown RBI single that was immediately followed by a three-run home run off the bat of first baseman Jaren Jones.
Stump followed up his four-run first inning by retiring the side, finishing his night with rive runs, five hits and two walks in 2.0 innings. Chris Grothues took the mound with two runners on in the third inning. He allowed a hit which scored one of Stumps runner but struck out three batters and closed the inning.
Over the next two innings after opening the ball game with three in the first, Bruins batters weren't able to get to Anthony Eyenson, getting on base off a walk and getting as far as second base on a sacrifice bunt.
Luckily for the Bruins, there was a lot of game left to play before the ballgame was rained out. Suspensions, especially in a game of this magnitude, could alter the latter half of the matchup. So much so that a bullpen arm that may not have been available on Monday could be made available on Tuesday, for instance.
