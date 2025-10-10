All Bruins

UCLA Hosts Key 2026 Prospects on Important Visit Weekend

UCLA and head coach Mick Cronin are set to host two top 50 prospects in the 2026 class on official visits this weekend.

Dec 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The UCLA Bruins logo at center court at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
UCLA has yet to sign a prospect in its 2026 recruiting class, but that could change after this weekend. The Bruins are set to host two top 50 prospects on official visits (OVs) ahead of the start of the 2025-2026 season.

Who is UCLA Hosting for OVs This Weekend?

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

UCLA and head coach Mick Cronin are entering a pivotal recruiting weekend. On Friday, October 10, the Bruins will host Lucas Morillo, a shooting guard out of The Newman School in Boston, Massachusetts, on an OV.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Morillo is a four-star prospect and the 50th overall recruit in the 2026 class. He ranks as the No. 6 shooting guard in the country and the No. 2 prospect out of Massachusetts.

Mar 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin (center) talks with guard Skyy Clark (55) and guard Lazar Stefanovic (10) in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Morillo is a highly touted recruit and has been busy the last few months. Since August, he's been on OVs to Minnesota, Illinois, and Texas. As of right now, his trip to Los Angeles is his last visit scheduled for the fall.

In August, Morillo narrowed his decision down to six schools, naming the Bruins alongside Texas, Minnesota, Illinois, Virginia, and Marquette. Getting him on campus will be a crucial step for Cronin and UCLA as they try to win out his recruitment over those other programs.

Following Morillo's OV, the Bruins will turn their attention to Christian Collins, a power forward prospect from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, who is set to visit Westwood on Saturday, October 11.

Collins is one of the top recruits in the entire country. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he is a five-star recruit and the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2026 class. He ranks as the No. 2 power forward in the country and the No. 3 player from California.

Nov 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Big Ten conference logo on the court at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Like Morillo, Collins has also been busy this fall. His visit to Westwood comes on the heels of visits with USC, Oregon, and Kentucky. After his OV with UCLA, he has one more visit scheduled as he travels to Knoxville on October 25 to visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.

It can't be overstated just how big it would be if UCLA were able to get a top 10 player in the 2026 cycle. While Collins' recruitment still has a long way to go, the official visit will be pivotal for the Bruins' ability to ultimately land him.

It's hard to point to a more crucial weekend in terms of recruiting for the Bruins than this one. If they can make any sort of progress in Morillo or Collins' recruitment, it'd be a massive win for Cronin and company.

MAX DORESY

Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.