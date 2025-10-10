UCLA Hosts Key 2026 Prospects on Important Visit Weekend
UCLA has yet to sign a prospect in its 2026 recruiting class, but that could change after this weekend. The Bruins are set to host two top 50 prospects on official visits (OVs) ahead of the start of the 2025-2026 season.
Who is UCLA Hosting for OVs This Weekend?
UCLA and head coach Mick Cronin are entering a pivotal recruiting weekend. On Friday, October 10, the Bruins will host Lucas Morillo, a shooting guard out of The Newman School in Boston, Massachusetts, on an OV.
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Morillo is a four-star prospect and the 50th overall recruit in the 2026 class. He ranks as the No. 6 shooting guard in the country and the No. 2 prospect out of Massachusetts.
Morillo is a highly touted recruit and has been busy the last few months. Since August, he's been on OVs to Minnesota, Illinois, and Texas. As of right now, his trip to Los Angeles is his last visit scheduled for the fall.
In August, Morillo narrowed his decision down to six schools, naming the Bruins alongside Texas, Minnesota, Illinois, Virginia, and Marquette. Getting him on campus will be a crucial step for Cronin and UCLA as they try to win out his recruitment over those other programs.
Following Morillo's OV, the Bruins will turn their attention to Christian Collins, a power forward prospect from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, who is set to visit Westwood on Saturday, October 11.
Collins is one of the top recruits in the entire country. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he is a five-star recruit and the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2026 class. He ranks as the No. 2 power forward in the country and the No. 3 player from California.
Like Morillo, Collins has also been busy this fall. His visit to Westwood comes on the heels of visits with USC, Oregon, and Kentucky. After his OV with UCLA, he has one more visit scheduled as he travels to Knoxville on October 25 to visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.
It can't be overstated just how big it would be if UCLA were able to get a top 10 player in the 2026 cycle. While Collins' recruitment still has a long way to go, the official visit will be pivotal for the Bruins' ability to ultimately land him.
It's hard to point to a more crucial weekend in terms of recruiting for the Bruins than this one. If they can make any sort of progress in Morillo or Collins' recruitment, it'd be a massive win for Cronin and company.
