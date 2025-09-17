UCLA Coaching Candidate Brushes Off Potential Hire
The search is on for the next UCLA Bruins head coach after the dismissal of second-year coach DeShaun Foster on Sunday.
In the few days since, a multitude of names have been linked to the position, with a few intriguing choices should UCLA administration consider taking a swing, including New Mexico Lobos head coach Jason Eck.
Eck just got done embarrassing the Bruins this week, effectively leading to the Foster firing. He's a great program builder and is an interesting candidate for the Westwood vacancy. However, when he was asked about being linked to the job, he jokingly brushed it off.
"If we were 0-3, I don't think my name would be popping up," Eck said Tuesday.
Eck, 48, continuously improved while in charge of FCS Idaho, and things are looking up in Albuquerque. Above all, he is a fiery personality and relentless winner, two important qualities in this era of college football. Why not throw the bag at Eck?
What UCLA AD Jarmond is Looking For in Next Head Coach
Martin Jarmond, UCLA athletic director, and Erin Adkins, senior associate athletics director, will be compiling a committee of "accomplished sports and business executives and UCLA greats" to aid in the search for the next head coach.
In a virtual call with local media hours after dismissing Foster, Jarmond detailed what exactly he's looking for in the Bruins' next head football coach.
This transcript was acquired from On3 Bruin Blitz UCLA reporter Tracy McDannald, who compiled all of Jarmond's presser with Ben Bolch (LA Times) and Benjamin Royer (OC Register).
"You know, first and foremost, it’s got to be someone who exemplars our true Bruin values–respect, integrity and just understands those four letters," Jarmond said. "But we’ll be looking for a coach quite frankly who sees the vision to take UCLA to the playoffs.
"We want to win at the highest level. Someone who has confidence in that vision and the attitude and the skills to see it through. That said, I’m focused right now on the current, but make no mistake, we want more for our program. I expect more for our program, I expect more for our fans and we’re going to do what’s best and necessary to invest and position this program for excellence."
