Predicting UCLA's Starting Defense
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we try and predict UCLA's starting defense ahead of the season.
To watch today's episode, view below:
It's official, Appalachian State transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson will not be suiting up for UCLA this season after a judge denied the preliminary injunctions of him, DJ Wingfiled and Jagger Giles.
This is not only a huge blow for Robinson, who was fighting for one final year of eligibility, but also for the Bruins, as Robinson was expected to be one of Nico Iamaleava's top targets this season.
Back in July, UCLA coach DeShaun Foster was positive the transfer receiver would be joining the team.
In a July media availability following their first day of training camp, Foster was asked if he had any updates on Robinson's impending preliminary injunction hearing to be granted one more year of eligibility.
"We've talked to him," Foster said on if he's in touch with Robinson. "We kind of anticipated [the denied motion for a TRO] happening, but we're just looking forward to his next ruling that's coming forward. He's still training and we're looking forward to finally getting him here and he can be a part of our team."
"Most definitely, I'm still positive," Foster said.
Robinson's Lawsuit Against The NCAA
As part of the 19-page complaint file, Robinson and his representation state that, "This is an action for immediate and permanent injunctive relief, compensatory and punitive damages, and attorneys' fees and costs to enjoin and redress the NCAA's enforcement against Robinson... of an unlawful eligibility rule that would prevent him from competing for UCLA in the 2025-26 season in violation of federal antitrust laws.
"The eligibility rule at issue is unlawful because it has substantial anticompetitive effects on two-year or junior colleges and universities that are excluded from NCAA membership."
Robinson was offered a sizeable NIL contract worth $450,000 to play for UCLA.
The statement continued, "The NCAA's anticompetitive conduct, coupled with its unreasonable denial of Robinson's meritorious request for a waiver, thus threatens him with the immediate irreparable harm."
