UCLA's Eric Dailey Jr. Has Golden Opportunity In March
The Bruins are a seven seed in the March Madness Tournament, seeking to make a deep run and rival the excellence they had in 2021 when they made the Final Four.
To do so, sparks will have to fly, and people will have to step up, whether it be starters who have the most impact on the court or the bench players who have fewer minutes but a great opportunity to alter games.
This includes Eric Dailey Jr. to the greatest degree, as he has a chance to leap from good starter to great star with the Bruins, and March Madness is a golden opportunity for him to step up once more after his play in the Big Ten Tournament.
Where Eric Dailey Jr. Has Stepped Up Before
- The Bruins have already gotten a taste of all the good and bad that could come in the March Madness Tournament through their play in the Big Ten Tournament, where players were sent out of games, and others rose above the odds to upset teams like MSU.
- Dailey Jr. was one of the players who had to step up, as both Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent were out of the game with minor injuries, leaving him as one of the three original starters still on the court.
- He had big shoes to fill, and he filled them well, averaging around 11 points a game, two assists, and almost two steals on top of eight rebounds a game.
- With two of UCLA's bona fide stars out of the game, he did great filling their roles, and he was an instrumental part of what allowed UCLA to almost make the championship, but now he is heading to a bigger tournament with bigger opportunities.
What Eric Dailey Jr. Could Do in March Madness
- In the big dance, Dailey Jr. could catch the eyes of scouts by keeping up his numbers even when his teammates are back on the court after their injuries.
- He can keep crashing the glass and getting rebounds despite having big man Bilodeau back in the line-up, and he can keep on spreading the ball out despite having Dent on the court.
- Should he continue playing well, especially on defense with stealing the ball, the Bruins will have the potential to make a final four run as they did in 2021, and he could be the one credited for much of the success.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.