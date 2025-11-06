Bruins Extend Offer to Elite Specialist Prospect
With much of the focus in college football recruiting centered on targeting the "important" positions, such as quarterback, edge rusher, offensive lineman, or cornerback, adding special teams talent is often overlooked.
However, UCLA interim head coach Tim Skipper and general manager Khary Darlington appear to know just how valuable an elite specialist can be to a team's success, as the Bruins recently offered one of the top kickers in the 2026 recruiting class.
Which Elite Kicker Prospect Did UCLA Offer?
On November 5, UCLA offered Jacobo Echeverria, a five-star kicker from Upper St. Clair High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He announced on X that his offer from the Bruins came after a conversation with Darlington.
- After a great conversation with [Khary Darlington I’m beyond BLESSED to receive my 3rd D1 offer from [UCLA football]," Echeverria wrote.
While most positions are graded on recruiting sites like Rivals or 247Sports, specialists are often graded by Kohl's Professional Camp. Echeverria is ranked by Kohl's Kicking as the No. 10 kicker prospect in the 2026 class. He's also listed as a four-and-a-half-star punter and the No. 82 overall prospect at that position.
Kohl's has a comment section on each prospect's page, and they described Echeverria as someone ready to compete at the Power Four level, writing, "He has shown the leg strength and overall talent needed to play at a high level in college."
The Bruins are just the third Division I program to offer him, joining Robert Morris and Arkansas State. UCLA's current kicker, Mateen Bhaghani, is a junior, and it looks like Darlington is looking to add another scholarship player at the position.
While this isn't the most flashy of offers, it's an important one. Although it may not seem like it, having a good kicker is crucial to any football team's success, especially at the college level. Adding Echeverria could potentially set the Bruins up at the kicker position for the next four seasons.
UCLA is far and away the best program that has extended an offer to Echeverria, and it wouldn't be surprising if Skipper and Darlington made a push to land him in the coming weeks ahead of Early National Signing Day.
