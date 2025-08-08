What's Next For UCLA's 2026 Class at QB
The UCLA Bruins have been looking for their next QB commit, as they have yet to land a QB in the 2026 recruiting class. They have yet to land a commit, because the players they have targeted have went elsewhere.
Here is how some things have went.
Oscar Rios - Committed to Arizona over the UCLA Bruins
Rios is the primary target for the Bruins in this class, but as you can tell from the headline, the Bruins target is one of the players who opted to go elsewhere. The Bruins put all of their eggs into the basket of Oscar Rios, but unfortunately, that would not work.
He was previously committed to the Purdue Boilermakers, before he would later de-commit and announce he would be taking official visits later in his cycle. He announced he would be visiting the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the UCLA Bruins, and the Arizona Wildcats before he made his decision. Following his three trips, he announced that he would be committing to between two schools on his list. As you could have already guessed, those two schools were the UCLA Bruins and the Arizona Wildcats.
The Bruins were his leader for a large majority of the time that he spent uncommitted, but there were some concerns from the camp. Those concerns being about the addition of both Madden and Nico Iamaleava who made their transfer decision to join the UCLA Bruins. This raised some red flags for the Rios, but the Bruins felt good about where they stood. The Bruins target would make his decision to join the Wildcats class.
Cole Bergeron - Committed to Virginia Tech over UCLA
Bergeron was the last player without a commitment in the class that the Bruins had offered, and he made his decision earlier this week. Bergeron announced his commitment to the Virginia Tech Hokies. This was a huge loss for the Bruins, who still has yet to land a commitment.
What's Next for the Bruins?
The UCLA Bruins will likely push for the Wildcats commit again, as they will hope they can convince him to flip, but they are running out of time with Rios likely to sigh in Decemeber. The Bruins are running out of options, so at this point they will have to look for a flip.
