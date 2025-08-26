All Bruins

UCLA v.s. Utah: The Battle Between Transfer QBs

Nico Iamaleava and Devon Dampier will battle it out in Week 1.

Idan Oz

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 22, 2024. Ohio State won 42-17.
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 22, 2024. Ohio State won 42-17. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

"This game will feature two highly-touted transfer quarterbacks making their debuts with their new teams," wrote Fansided's Ryan Kay. "Nico Iamaleava for UCLA and Devon Dampier for Utah are both expected to lead their teams to eight-plus win seasons this year. Expect Iamaleava to have the advantage in this game with the home crowd behind him."

After the initial shock of collegiate great Nico Iamaleava entering the transfer portal and leaving Tennessee, the entire nation waited in suspense to see where he'd call his next home. Being from Long Beach, CA, originally, Iamaleava had his sights set on a school close to home. No other school screamed at him like UCLA did.

With Iamaleava coming to Westwood, others soon followed. His brother, Madden Iamaleava, decommitted from his spot at Arkansas along with freshman receiver Jace Brown. With the addition of Indiana's former co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, Tino Sunseri, to the staff, the Bruins looked like they were remade into what seems to be a powerhouse offense.

On the other side of the matchup, there's Utah's own transfer QB Devon Dampier. Dampier left the New Mexico Lobos, following his offensive coordinator Jason Beck, to the Utes. He'll have two years left of eligibility with his new squad and is looking to make an instant impact for the team.

Devon Dampier
New Mexico Lobos quarterback Devon Dampier (4) looks to throw the ball as Auburn Tigers take on New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dampier's best known for his dual-threat ability, as he can carry an offense through his passing talent and using his speed on the ground as well. In the 2024 season, he finished with 2,768 passing yards, throwing for 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (1:1 ratio).

However, that wasn't all he was able to accomplish. Through scrambles, broken plays, and designed runs, Dampier also notched 1,166 rushing yards on 155 carries, which led to an outstanding 19 additional scores. With him, UCLA is always going to need a spy, which takes some pressure off their blitz.

Tino Sunseri
Indiana Quarterback Coach Tino Sunseri before the start of the Indiana versus Michigan football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both quarterbacks are undoubtedly talented, so it'll come down to which defense can hold them. Utah is still favored over UCLA according to multiple sites, but the home-game advantage and familiarity with the region will definitely give Iamaleava at least some sort of edge over his opponent.

