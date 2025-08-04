Nico Iamaleava's Favorite UCLA Teammate
Entering fall camp in Costa Mesa and the 2025 football season, all the talk around UCLA has been Nico Iamaleava's transfer to the program, ushering in a new era of Bruins football.
Much of Iamaleava's decision to return to Southern California was to return closer to his family, per his own admission. Not only is his family in SoCal, it's on the team with him -- his little brother Madden Iamaleava, a freshman transfer coming from Arkansas.
In a sit-down interview with CBS Sports, Iamaleava shared his excitement for teaming with his brother.
"It's been great, man," Iamaleava said. "Just having my little brother on my team. We played with each other most of our lives. Having him back at home with me, me being a helping hand to him in any way I can, and just seeing the person he's grown into has been fun.
"We were teammates his freshman year through his sophomore year, so we got to be teammates for two years in high school. He is my roommate, for sure."
What better way to come home to family than with your little brother going through the journey with you? Madden, by default, is Iamaleava's favorite teammate entering this season.
The Iamaleava's Journey to Westwood
The redshirt sophomore made his way to the Bruins after a public dispute with the Volunteers over his name, image and likeness resulted in his departure. Iamaleava was at the wrong end of negative public discourse and is now one of the most polarizing college football talents ahead of the next season.
To amplify things, Iamaleava joins a revamped UCLA culture under DeShaun Foster ahead of their second season in the Big Ten Conference. Foster finished his debut coaching season with a 5-7 record but has since changed the trajectory of the program in his first full offseason, conjuring up UCLA's best recruiting class in over a decade.
This coming 2025 season, however, will be highlighted by Iamaleava. Despite the headlines, he had a standout freshman season with the Vols, leading them to a 10-3 record and their first College Football Playoff appearance. Naturally, the UCLA signal-caller is the Bruins' most sought-after prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Madden came to Westwood on the heels of his older brother making the move. Iamaleava was actually at Arkansas' spring practices as a true freshman commit before leaving and joining his brother in Westwood. He is a four-star quarterback for the class of 2025, which comfortably puts him at No. 4 despite likely redshirting this season.
There is a deep battle for UCLA's backup quarterback position. Even though Madden is just a freshman, he may have a punter's chance. In Arkansas' spring practices, reports detailed that he was slotted in as the third-string quarterback, an impressive spot for a true freshman to be in.
