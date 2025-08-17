Decision on UCLA Transfer WR's Eligibility Set For Monday
We are a mere 24 hours away from former Appalachian State-turned-UCLA transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson's preliminary injunction hearing on Monday, Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m.
Robinson recently filed a lawsuit against the NCAA after being denied eligibility to play in the 2025 season. On Tuesday, July 29, Robinson's motion for a temporary restraining order requesting the NCAA lift its eligibility rules was denied, Sam C. Ehrlich first reported.
Despite Robinson's TRO being denied, he is still entitled to Monday's preliminary injunction hearing, which will ultimately decide his eligibility. Robinson, like Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, whose TRO was also denied but was granted a preliminary injunction, is fighting for eligibility he lost by spending time in junior college.
That setback briefly halted Robinson's quest to join the UCLA Bruins this season, but head coach DeShaun Foster shared updates on the situation and how he's optimistic the pass-catcher will be on the field for them soon.
In a July media availability following their first day of training camp, Foster was asked if he had any updates on Robinson's impending preliminary injunction hearing to be granted one more year of eligibility.
"We've talked to him," Foster said on if he's in touch with Robinson. "We kind of anticipated [the denied motion for a TRO] happening, but we're just looking forward to his next ruling that's coming forward. He's still training and we're looking forward to finally getting him here and he can be a part of our team."
Though Tuesday's news was grim to some Bruins fans, Foster is quite optimistic about Robinson dawning a UCLA jersey this year.
"Most definitely, I'm still positive," Foster said.
Robinson's Lawsuit Against The NCAA
As part of the 19-page complaint file, Robinson and his representation state that, "This is an action for immediate and permanent injunctive relief, compensatory and punitive damages, and attorneys' fees and costs to enjoin and redress the NCAA's enforcement against Robinson... of an unlawful eligibility rule that would prevent him from competing for UCLA in the 2025-26 season in violation of federal antitrust laws.
"The eligibility rule at issue is unlawful because it has substantial anticompetitive effects on two-year or junior colleges and universities that are excluded from NCAA membership."
Robinson was offered a sizeable NIL contract worth $450,000 to play for UCLA, and being denied to play could result in him missing out on this lump sum of money.
The statement continued, "The NCAA's anticompetitive conduct, coupled with its unreasonable denial of Robinson's meritorious request for a waiver, thus threatens him with the immediate irreparable harm."
Not only would the denial of Robinson's play affect him, it would also be a costly loss to UCLA's offense. Robinson would have been a prominent figure in the Bruins' offense, led by Nico Iamaleava. Though he is coming off a season-ending injury, Robinson was still able to secure an All-Sun Belt first team selection. He played nine games and finished with 840 yards on 53 receptions.
