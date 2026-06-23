UCLA Lands Talented 3-Star 2027 Offensive Tackle

While the Bruins lost a 2027 commit, they have gained another.

Bob Chesney has been one of the best high school recruiters in college football for UCLA, even though he hasn't coached his first game yet in the 2026-2027 season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the 2027 high school recruiting class, Chesney has done a very good job of building a balanced class, whether it's on offense with wide receivers or the offensive line, or on defense with the secondary or the defensive line.

Chesney currently has seven “Blue-Chip” recruits committed to the Bruins, with six 4-stars and one 5-star, cornerback Juju Johnson .

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Recently, the Bruins lost linebacker Cain Brackney, who had committed to the Bruins since late April, to another former James Madison head coach, Curt Cignetti, and Indiana. Brackney was a very versatile linebacker who could do it all on the field, whether it was stopping the run, rushing the passer, or dropping into coverage.

While losing Brackney stings, UCLA has just gained a commitment from 3-star offensive tackle Aidan Ray .

COMMITTED 💙💛🏡



Thank you to God for blessing me with this opportunity.



Thank you so much to @Coach_Tyler51, @coachTsoukup, and all of my teammates at @WolvesPlano for believing in me and supporting me every step of the way.



Thank you to every coach, recruiter, and staff… pic.twitter.com/E244WKLEpx — Aidan Ray (@aray2027) June 22, 2026

Aidan Ray as a Prospect

Ray is a 3-star offensive tackle prospect who is ranked as the 73rd in the 2027 class and the 105th-ranked prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports. Coming out of Plano West High School, Ray stands at 6-6 and over 300 pounds. He gives the Bruins a nice building block for the offensive line.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ray shows many traits of a starting Power Four tackle at the next level. However, he is still a raw prospect but uses his massive frame effectively in pass protection, consistently absorbing bull rushes and utilizing his length to run edge defenders past the pocket.

UCLA beat out other notable teams for his recruitment, including Kansas State, Baylor, and Houston. However, after his official visit this weekend, Ray announced his commitment to the Bruins.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2027 High School Recruiting Outlook

UCLA has built one of the best high school recruiting classes for the 2027 class. As I mentioned before, it's a well-balanced class with multiple players at different positions.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The offensive linemen in the class are very good, with three offensive guard prospects in 4-star Jackson Roper and 3-stars Weston Hicks and Gage Esty, and now two offensive tackles in the class with Aidan Ray and fellow 3-star Thurman Lyles.

While it's great that Chesney has built up the offensive line, that line is going to need a quarterback to protect. He hasn't landed a QB yet, but that could change in the near future, as Brady Edmunds has been seen as a potential flip target from Ohio State. If the Bruins land Edmunds, then they could possibly rise significantly in the 2027 recruiting rankings.