Mikey Matthews Growing More Connected to UCLA Teammates
DeShaun Foster took UCLA's camp to Costa Mesa with one goal -- building team connectivity.
Amid all the roster turnover the Bruins endured in the transfer portal, building chemistry is paramount, and Cal transfer wide receiver Mikey Matthews detailed how he's going about getting closer to his teammates
"Honestly, just spending time in the meeting rooms with our guys," Matthews said during Saturday's media availability. "We are meeting all the way until 9:30 every night. We're just real tired, watching football, it can't get much better than that. We go to sleep right after and wake up and just meet again. It's real fun."
One of the practices Foster ensured every player would constantly interact with someone new was having random offensive players room with random defensive players. Matthews' roommate? A redshirt freshman defensive back.
"Brett Barry," Matthews said. "We're rooming with defensive players, so it's opposite."
Did Matthews know Barry before camp?
"Just a little bit," he said. "I didn't really talk to him as much, but I brought my Xbox system, and we've been playing video games a lot. That's my dog now, so it's cool. Just MLB, we play 2k, a lot of sports games, NCAA. He's beaten me in a couple of the games, but I'm going to play it again tonight, so we're going to be good."
Matthews' Connection to Nico Iamaleava
Matthews comes to UCLA as one of Nico Iamaleava's projected most-targeted wide outs this season, but their connection was formed years ago.
Both California natives, Iamaleava left the state for Tennessee, and Mattews went to Utah before transfering to Cal last season. Now, the former high school competitors meet in Westwood and the slot receiver couldn't be more excited.
"Nico's my dog," Matthews said. "We played through high school together, we crossed paths together through 7-on-7 and stuff like that, so we already had that connection. Coming out of high school, I had a Tennessee offer, so I was thinking about going there. We already had built that connection beforehand.
"When I knew he was coming here, it was just a blessing. Just happy to have him here and knowing that he's going to get me that rock whenever and knowing that he's going to throw that ball, so it's cool to have him here."
Matthews, along with Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Rico Flores Jr. and Kwazi Gilmer, came in as a part of the staff's effort to bolster its receiving corps for Joey Aguilar and eventually Iamaleava.
