Foster: A UCLA Win Against New Mexico Will Be 'Huge'
Few thought the UCLA Bruins would be where they are two weeks into the season -- winless and on the verge of a seriously dreadful season.
And yet, Bruins coach DeShaun Foster thinks a recovery win against New Mexico on Friday will give UCLA the momentum it needs to pull off a turnaround similar to last season.
"It's huge," Foster said during Monday's media availability on how important it is to get a win over the Lobos. "Just like when I kicked a field goal earlier (in the game against Utah), I needed something positive on the sidelines to get them going. That's why I did that in that situation in the Utah game.
"Like you said, it's important to get a victory. These guys need to feel that. Because that can carry over, and then, once you have positive stuff happen, more things can go. We finally scored that touchdown (vs UNLV), you could really see how the team took off from that point on. So, I'm just really looking forward to this opportunity on Friday night, and I think they're going to be ready for it."
Tensions Slowly Rising in UCLA Locker Room
Following the UCLA Bruins' 30-23 loss to UNLV on Saturday, reality on the outlook of their season started to creep in.
There may have been a positive outlook after their Week 1 loss to Utah -- a much better team than the Rebels -- but the Bruins' frustrations are starting to be voiced after their 0-2 start.
"The tension is there," UCLA coach DeShaun Foster said of the team's attitude in the locker room postgame. "I didn’t have to go in there and corral the guys and say, ‘stop doing this.’ They’re standing there looking right at my face saying, ‘yes’ or ‘no, sir’, and understanding what’s going on. It’s a two-half sport. You’ve got to be able to show up for four quarters. We did it for 1 and 3/4 (quarters).”
UCLA was a completely different team in both halves of their loss to UNLV.
Much of UCLA's first-half struggles were self-inflicted. The Bruins finished with 14 penalties that cost them 129 yards. Even then, the Rebels committed 13 of their own for 130, but UCLA's came at much more costly times.
UCLA defensive tackle and captain Gary Smith III expanded on the locker room frustration and the level of urgency moving forward.
"I just know that we want to start better," Smith said. "We came out in the second half and kept swinging. I’m just happy we didn’t give up. That’s something to build off of. We just got to go back and make adjustments off the film.
"I would say that we’re very urgent. Just come in, go to work, and try to get better as a team.”
