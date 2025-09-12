UCLA Bruins vs New Mexico Lobos Game Preview
It's seemingly now or never for the UCLA Bruins ahead Friday's matchup against the New Mexico Lobos.
Sitting at 0-2 after consecutive devastating losses to Utah and UNLV, the outlook on DeShaun Foster's second season at the helm is looking grimmer than ever. The Lobos, according to ESPN Analytics, are UCLA's only projected win of the rest of the season.
With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's Week 3 clash against Jason Eck and New Mexico.
The Scouting Report: New Mexico
We're going to start this section the same way we started last week's preview of UNLV: New Mexico is nowhere near the level of team UNLV is. So, there's that.
The Lobos, through two games of the season, have a 34-17 loss to No. 14 Michigan in Week 1 and a 32-22 win over FCS Idaho State. Mountain West circles agree that the Lobos are indeed capable of making a splash this season under Eck, but most would argue they are no match for UCLA.
Perhaps the biggest scouting report of New Mexico regarding UCLA is the Lobos quarterback, Jack Layne.
Utah's Devon Dampier terrorized UCLA's front four with his ability to get out on the edges. The Bruins had no answer. UNLV's Anthony Colandrea, despite being considerably less mobile than Dampier, was able to use his legs effectively against a much-improved UCLA defense from the week prior.
Alas, DeShaun Foster's defense can rest (not really) against New Mexico. Layne stays in the pocket. He will not run. In fact, he has -8 rushing yards on 10 attempts through two games this season.
During Monday's media availability ahead of the Bruins' Week 3 matchup with UNM in the Rose Bowl, Foster detailed the mentality shift defensively going against a quarterback like Layne.
"He's there, so it's a little bit better when you know a guy's going to be standing back there and not moving around," Foster said. "Both of those guys (Dampier and Colandrea) were pretty elusive and could extend plays, and it's hard when you can extend plays.
"We're ready for this challenge, too, because we're going to face moving quarterbacks and we're going to face quarterbacks that stay in the pocket coming up in this Big Ten. This is another opportunity for us to show what we can do."
UCLA's Impact Players, Offense & Defense
Reuben Unije, RT
UCLA's offensive line has been one of the worst in college football through two games. Plain and simple.
In the second half of the UNLV game -- when the offense erupted -- DeShaun Foster moved Garrett DiGiorgio to left tackle and inserted Unije at right tackle for Courtland Ford, a move the Bruins' head coach says will be permanent moving forward.
"Most definitely, you will (see the change moving forward)," Foster said in Wednesday's appearance on the Bruin Insider Show. "These guys just putting together a first half. Like I said, if we could've started that game just a little earlier, maybe even in the second quarter, just getting it going a little more, then there's a lot of plays to be made. But I'm excited that the O-line was able to protect Nico like that and hopefully we can continue to do that -- I know we will continue to do that."
Unije showed promise in stabilizing the offensive line for a half. If he can aid in providing the quarterback even more protection, UCLA's offense may keep rising.
Kechaun Bennett, DE
The Michigan transfer bided his time to get on the field for UCLA. And when he finally saw snaps in Week 2, his presence was felt.
Bennett had a 13-yard sack in the second half against UNLV to go along with five total tackles. As Foster and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe deployed more variety defensively, Bennett stood out above them all.
And his skillset will be needed against a different type of Lobos quarterback.
My Prediction
Well, much like the Bruins, I'm 0-2 in these predictions. I must've been too optimistic on UCLA this season. Surely I'm not misguided in thinking the Bruins can pull this one off... right?
Well, the urgency is high, and I think the Bruins need to win this one or it will officially be one of the worst losses in program history.
I predict the Bruins will win 37-13.
