UCLA NFL Draft Stock Watch: Why Sammy Omosigho Could Benefit

Throughout the last three games, nobody on the defensive side of the ball for UCLA has been more impactful than Oklahoma transfer Sammy Omosigho.

Omosigho leads the team in total tackles (33) and solo tackles (22), as well as sacks (3) and forced fumbles (4). In fact, Omosigho has forced a fumble in all three of UCLA’s games this season, further solidifying his place as one of the most important pieces of this Bruins team.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) reacts after a tackle against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, his draft stock still has a long way to go. Statistically, Omosigho is already having an arguably better year than any of his entire seasons at Oklahoma. The four-year linebacker's best season in Norman was in 2025, when he had 50 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, two sacks, and no forced fumbles.

Where Is Omosigho Currently Projected?

Omosigho’s draft projection is a bit scattered, but the consensus seems to be a current late-day-three pick or potentially an undrafted priority free agent. Of course, most of those projections are based on his sample size at Oklahoma, and his performances at UCLA should rise his stock considerably.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think if he manages to continue the level of production he has for UCLA, it will be very difficult for NFL teams to pass on him once it gets to the final round of the draft. NFL scouts will no doubt be watching UCLA closely, and Omosigho may have the most to benefit from on the entire Bruins roster.

How He Can Help His Draft Stock

One factor against him is already improving significantly. Compared to other linebackers in the draft pool, Omosigho had a smaller body of work while at Oklahoma, but now, as a captain for this UCLA defense, he should get the right sample size to really boost his name on draft boards.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) tackles California Golden Bears running back Carter Vargas (1) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another area where Omosigho could benefit is his anticipation. It has looked solid so far for the Bruins, but scouts will often value anticipation rather than athleticism from a linebacker, and if Omosigho can show he’s able to generate production with both, it can be a home run for his stock.

Overall, Omosigho has already benefited his stock in just three games at UCLA . If he can manage the workload and stay productive at a high level, I think he can raise his name into day-two conversations come April. He has the chance to be one of the highest risers on this UCLA in terms of draft stock, and he’s already well on his way.