The Importance of Momentum Ahead of UCLA, UNLV Clash
An important factor becoming lost in the outcomes of football games amidst the rise of analytics is momentum, as UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl believes.
And for all the numbers gleaned from the Bruins' 43-10 loss to Utah to open the season, the redshirt senior tight end attributed the lack of momentum to their overall demise.
"I haven't heard much about the analytical side of momentum," Habermehl said on his guest appearance on the Bruin Insider Show. "And there's probably that say it doesn't matter, but I'll tell you what; when you're on that field or on that sideline, and your defense makes a stop, your offense scores, that carries on.
"Unfortunately, we didn't have many times against Utah to have that momentum, but it' something that's going to come, it's going to start clicking, and like I said, it's game one. There's a lot left the rest of the season, we can turn this thing around. There's a lot of upside on this team."
Following their momentous loss to the Utes, the Bruins have a lot more than a lack of momentum to overcome. UCLA was the subject of overwhelming national scrutiny following an offseason built on the hype of landing Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava. Not only did he underperform, the Bruins did.
Iamaleava Drops in Latest QB Tier Ranking
Iamaleava found himself as the topic of a lot of national discourse.The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr. labeled Iamaleava as a faller in his risers and fallers list of college football quarterbacks after opening week.
"Iamaleava’s return to the West Coast left much to be desired," Khan wrote. "His accuracy was lacking, but he was under a good bit of pressure all game. He was sacked four times and blitzed on 59 percent of his dropbacks, the seventh-highest rate last week, according to TruMedia. He did flash his running ability and rifled some good throws in from time to time, but there wasn’t enough consistency."
Iamaleava's debut was nothing to write home about, and, considering former UCLA commit Joey Aguilar had a stellar debut for Tennessee, Bruins and Vols fans have been left at odds.
