The Importance of Momentum Ahead of UCLA, UNLV Clash

The Bruins weren't able to build an ounce of leverage over Utah in last week's loss.

Connor Moreno

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws as offensive lineman Courtland Ford (77) provides coverage against Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
An important factor becoming lost in the outcomes of football games amidst the rise of analytics is momentum, as UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl believes.

And for all the numbers gleaned from the Bruins' 43-10 loss to Utah to open the season, the redshirt senior tight end attributed the lack of momentum to their overall demise.

"I haven't heard much about the analytical side of momentum," Habermehl said on his guest appearance on the Bruin Insider Show. "And there's probably that say it doesn't matter, but I'll tell you what; when you're on that field or on that sideline, and your defense makes a stop, your offense scores, that carries on.

Nov 12, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) completes a 51 yard pass play and runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Unfortunately, we didn't have many times against Utah to have that momentum, but it' something that's going to come, it's going to start clicking, and like I said, it's game one. There's a lot left the rest of the season, we can turn this thing around. There's a lot of upside on this team."

Following their momentous loss to the Utes, the Bruins have a lot more than a lack of momentum to overcome. UCLA was the subject of overwhelming national scrutiny following an offseason built on the hype of landing Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava. Not only did he underperform, the Bruins did.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) moves out to pass as offensive lineman Sam Yoon (64) provides coverage against Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (8) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Iamaleava found himself as the topic of a lot of national discourse.The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr. labeled Iamaleava as a faller in his risers and fallers list of college football quarterbacks after opening week.

"Iamaleava’s return to the West Coast left much to be desired," Khan wrote. "His accuracy was lacking, but he was under a good bit of pressure all game. He was sacked four times and blitzed on 59 percent of his dropbacks, the seventh-highest rate last week, according to TruMedia. He did flash his running ability and rifled some good throws in from time to time, but there wasn’t enough consistency."

Iamaleava's debut was nothing to write home about, and, considering former UCLA commit Joey Aguilar had a stellar debut for Tennessee, Bruins and Vols fans have been left at odds.

Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.