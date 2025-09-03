Foster Looks at Last Season Amid Early UCLA Defensive Struggles
The one thing that stood out most in UCLA's 43-10 loss to Utah on Saturday was its defense (or lack thereoff).
Enduring the loss of NFL talent at the linebacker position like Carson Schwesinger and Kain Medrano, it's evident that DeShaun Foster and his staff didn't do enough to adequately replace the production, if what we saw against the Utes was any indication.
Or was it? During Monday's media availability, his first since the brutal loss, Foster looked back at last season and the fact that he turned a 1-5 start to a 5-7 finish with multiple NFL Draft picks when detailing how he goes about finishing the Bruins' most glaring issue -- tackling.
"Just continuing to stay the course like we did last season," Foster said. "We did exactly like we did last season this training camp, so nobody had anything to say at that time for that, and we had a few early draft picks. I think that we're on pace for that. But, you know, just putting more emphasis on it and continuously telling those guys about it."
Foster was a lot more optimistic about UCLA's struggles after watching film a few days later.
Foster's Postgame Reaction to Defensive Struggles
The biggest problem in the loss came on the defensive side of the ball, where you would've thought Utah's ball carriers were lathered in baby oil the way Bruin defenders were struggling to tackle.
The Utes were able to extend plays almost on command because it often took multiple UCLA defenders to bring a player down. Never mind not being able to contain the dynamic mobility of Utah quarterback Devon Dampier, who was reaping off subpar edge protection to extend plays on the ground.
The tackling, or lack thereof, stood out most in a long, brutal night. When asked about it, DeShaun Foster pretty much glossed over it.
“I would say it was just a lot of stuff going on," he said postgame. "I wouldn’t just put it all on tackling. We’ve got to regroup and come together and just really get some good practices in this week to be ready for UNLV because that’s going to be another good team that we’re playing next.”
He also addressed Dampier and the UCLA front four not being able to put adequate pressure on him.
“That was a good quarterback we were playing against. That was a pretty good O-Line also, but I don’t want to take away any credit from them. That was a good team we played. They were able to execute.”
