Holdout Could Harm UCLA's Alec Anderson, Buffalo Bills' Season
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook had himself a whale of a year in 2024. Cook achieved his second straight 1,000-yard season with a career-high 18 total touchdowns as the Bills wrapped up the AFC East for the fifth straight year.
Now in 2025, the Bills reported to voluntary OTAs with every player in attendance besides Cook, as the star running back wants to secure a deal before playing on the final year of his rookie contract. Cook's lack of participation draws concern, especially from players like UCLA's Alec Anderson, players who are also in a contract year and rely upon Cook in order to get paid themselves.
Cook is reportedly looking for a salary of about $16 million per season. In comparison, NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley makes $20 million per season.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport spoke about the situation after Cook skipped the Bills' start of OTAs.
"Mandatory minicamp really is the first actual deadline for James Cook to say, 'How serious am I about wanting a new contract? Would I withhold services, and obviously get fined, in order to prove my point?' Rapoport said on NFL Network.
"But even still, he's going to be playing for the Bills this year. I think that is very clear. It's something the Bills have come out and said. They have not heard a trade request, and even if they would, one wouldn't make sense to take one of the NFL's best players off the field for one of the NFL's best teams.
"Really what this is, is does James Cook get a contract extension that he can be happy with before the season? Or does he play out and face either the franchise tag the next year, or become one of the top free agents for the entire NFL to bid on his services?
Cook has some leverage. The Bills just paid Josh Allen another extension, and Cook can make the argument that he deserves compensation for the team's success, just like Allen received. Cook could also make the argument that the Bills haven't found a running back as prolific as him during Allen's tenure as starting quarterback, thus risking losing the Super Bowl window they have.
The Bills may also play hardball, especially knowing they have a potential gem in Ray Davis sitting in their back pocket but, as we monitor this situation, one thing is for sure. This is messing up Anderson's money. A situation likely to unfold in front of the public on "Hard Knocks."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.