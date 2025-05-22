Could UCLA See Big Ten, Ohio State Duel Week 1?
Remember when college football was a simple sport? Those were the days, but now UCLA's planned trip to Columbus on Nov. 15 may lead to anarchy across the Big Ten conference.
The truth is that what is likely to happen is that the two teams play each other, but let's wait a week and see because there are talks about a boycott during Ohio State's Week 1 rematch with Texas, a star-studded occasion after the two programs participated in a classic during the 2025 Cotton Bowl.
The defending national champion, Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns. Big Noon Kickoff. Wait. Yep. All signs point to this game being a Big Noon Kickoff game, something Ohio State and its passionate fanbase absolutely hate.
Former Buckeyes Chimdi Chekwa and Bryant Browning, discussed the controversial scheduling decision on the Bleav In Buckeyes podcast, with Chekwa going so far as to say he'll boycott the game if it is, in fact, scheduled at noon.
“Texas-Ohio State, that’s just historically a prime time-level matchup, and it’s almost robbing us of that experience. And it’s a home game!” he said. “This is a game that I will go to and maybe let my son and my family experience a night game at Ohio State, big-time matchup versus Texas, and we just may not get it. ... I’m close to just organizing a protest here.
"We need to do something, man, because it is really ridiculous," said Browning, who reflected on the 2005 game between the two sides at Ohio Stadium.
“I remember the scene, the atmosphere, [former Texas quarterback] Vince Young being in the stadium and things of that nature. And people still come up to me and talk about that night. People remember it—that night. And it being at noon really affects things. And especially it being Week 1 of the season kicking off the college football season. It has to be at night. So, Fox has to get this right.”
Don't think Chekwa is the only one who feels like this, as the Ohio State government is trying to enact laws to get rid of Big Noon Kickoff.
There is no telling which way this thing goes, but considering UCLA and Ohio State may play on Big Noon Kickoff, UCLA needs to be on standby for anything.
Note: Texas played Michigan in Ann Arbor in 2024 on Big Noon Kickoff.
