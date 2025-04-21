Former Bruin's Job Could Be in Jeopardy Following NFL Draft
A boatload of former UCLA Bruin athletes go on to find a ton of success throughout professional sports. In this case, former UCLA running back and current Kansas City Chiefs running back Carson Steele is no different. However, with the NFL Draft quickly approaching, his place on the roster could be in jeopardy.
The Chiefs are in the market for several upgrades to positions going into the 2025 NFL Draft, one being the running back position. Kansas City has a slew of running backs, but not one that jumps off the page as a major threat to other teams, which could lead them to select a running back in the upcoming days.
Steele was picked up by the Chiefs after he went as an undrafted free agent but made the most of his appearances. While he did play in each game for Kansas City last season, it was in a depth role, as he collected 183 rushing yards in 56 carries. He did, though, bring in 14 first downs for the Chiefs.
However, the running back depth in this year's NFL Draft is deep enough to where the Chiefs could want to address their running back room. With Isiah Pacheco on an expiring contract, as well as veteran Kareem Hunt and Elijah Mitchell on one-year deals, to save money, the Chiefs could easily add.
Steele, being an undrafted free agent, could be viewed as expendable for the franchise. While he did somewhat showcase his skills last season, he is a few seasons away from taking the reins as the Chiefs' go-to guy when handing off the ball.
Several running backs have been linked to the Chiefs in the later rounds. Even a player that would get picked up in the back half of the draft might get a bigger role than Steele. Last season, the former Bruin did showcase some versatility in the roles he was given, especially when it came to kickoff returns.
In five attempts last season, Steele collected 138 kickoff return yards. If the Chiefs want to keep the UCLA product around, they will have to find a role for him.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE