BREAKING: Raiders Sign Veteran Wide Receiver
The Raiders have made another addition to their wide receiver room, signing NFL veteran Collin Johnson. Johnson becomes the 12th player listed as a wide receiver on the Raiders roster after a busy free agency period while adding players through the draft.
Johnson, a 2020 fifth-round draft pick out of the University of Texas, spent his rookie year with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being waived. He spent the next two seasons with the New York Giants and the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears.
Johnson was born in Los Angeles and is a native of San Jose, California. His father Johnnie, is a College Football Hall of Fame defensive back for the Texas Longhorns, who was the first-round selection of the Los Angeles Rams in 1980.
Johnnie Johnson played for the Rams from 1980-1988 with a brief stint in 1990 before retiring. He also played for the Seahawks in 1989 and was a First-Team All-Pro in 1983.
The Raiders have made a multitude of additions to Chip Kelly's offense, especially their passing core, which will make it hard for Collin Johnson to make the 53-man roster. Recent additions include Kelly's former receiver at UCLA, Kyle Phillips, second-round selection Jack Bech, fourth-round selection Dont'e Thornton Jr, and sixth-round selection Tommy Mellot, a Montana State quarterback projected to be a receiver.
Something to think about as well is that Raiders' head coach Pete Carroll's former team, the Seattle Seahawks, just added six new wide receivers to their roster, which means Jake Bobo, an undrafted free agent wide receiver who has spent the past two seasons with Seattle, could be on his way out.
Bobo played under Carroll; he also played under Chip Kelly at UCLA and grew as a player with Geno Smith as his quarterback. Perhaps another potential hurdle for Johnson.
The move for Johnson signifies that the team will be passing the football a lot in 2025. While they have 4-5 receiver roster spots locked down, it seems that the team is looking for players to either add as the sixth man or to pack their practice squad with them.
It will be interesting to see, but while Johnson has a long road ahead of him, he has been on a 53-man roster in four of the five years he's been in the NFL. The one year he wasn't, he spent on injured reserve with a torn Achilles.
