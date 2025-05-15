UCLA Bruins to Star in Early-Season Heated NFL Matchup
The NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, and thus, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr listed his "13 most interesting games of the season."
The first game he mentioned promises to be a hate-fueled matchup starring Bruins Kolton Miller, Otito Ogbonni, and Andre James.
As longtime division rivals, the Chargers and the Raiders do not like each other, and with revamped rosters and two head coaches with beef spanning nearly 20 years, their highly anticipated matchup on Monday Night Football promises to be a banger.
"This matchup intrigues me from two different angles. For one, it gives us a sense of the strength at the bottom tier of the AFC West," Orr wrote. "We go into seasons assuming that certain divisions will be great, but we never really know until the meaty core of the regular season hits.
"Las Vegas is among the most improved teams in football this offseason and should, at the very least, prove to be a major disruptor—a different feel to the Gardner Minshew II and Antonio Pierce vehicle from this time last year."
"It also features a Jim Harbaugh–Jesse Minter–Chip Kelly trifecta, giving us a look at three coaches who were integral parts of the past two collegiate national championships. For all three of them, it is also the second foray into professional football after going back to the college game.
"As NFL offenses continue to try to find some footing amid a time of transition, it’s often the little wrinkles within these game plans that offer us relevant thoughts as to what college players are capable of and what offenses are going to look like at the NFL level for some time."
Ogbonnia was a member of the NFL's best defense last season with the Chargers, as he himself had a career year in snaps and production.
Miller is behind a new, revamped offensive line built in the image of Pete Carroll's desired physicality as the Raiders look to pound the rock with rookie Ashton Jeanty.
James is seeking revenge as he was a Raider last season and was released this offseason before signing with their rival.
