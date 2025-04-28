Former Bruin Latu Set to Benefit From Colts' Draft Pick
The Indianapolis Colts added another pass rusher to the defensive line by drafting JT Tuimoloau (Ohio State), with the 45th pick in the NFL draft.
The selection sparked discussion about how the rising star pass rusher and former UCLA Bruin, Laiatu Latu, would be impacted. Even though competition is a natural part of every NFL team, all indications point to the two players complementing each other and raising the level of the Colts' defense.
Tuimoloau was a key part of Ohio State's national championship run in 2024. Last season, he recorded 12.5 sacks, 35 tackles, and two forced fumbles. His 6-foot-5, 269-pound frame and championship work ethic make him an exciting player to watch develop in the NFL.
Latu, who was drafted out of UCLA in the 2024 NFL draft, had an impressive rookie season for the Colts. He played in all 17 games, had 32 tackles, and four sacks as a rookie. He was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and is one of the Colts' best young players.
The Colts' decision to draft Tuimoloau is more of an emphasis to bolster the defensive line, rather than a lack of faith in Latu. Indianapolis ranked 24th in sacks per game last season, and so it still remains a big area of need for the team heading into next season. Latu has shown his speed and finesse off the edge, while Tuimoloau is known for his ability to set the edge and collapse hard, making the two a good complement.
Lou Anarumo, the Colts' defensive coordinator, is expected to lean on both players heavily, perhaps even using them at the same time. Lined up on opposite ends, they could create nightmares for opposing offensive lines. Having another dangerous pass rusher on the field will open more opportunities for Latu to get to the quarterback.
The bottom line: Rather than competing for snaps, the addition of Tuimoloau may actually help Latu.
Less double teams, fewer chip blocks and more depth will keep Latu fresher for longer, and maybe an even bigger jump in his production. A deeper and more talented roster will increase competition at practice and be crucial for the Colts during the season next year. Keep an eye on UCLA product, as he may be in for a breakout season with the addition of Tuimoloau.
