Colts Bolster Defensive Line with JT Tuimoloau: Film
The Indianapolis Colts have made a move on day two of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Ohio State pass rusher JT Tuimoloau with the 45th overall selection in the draft.
Tuimoloau is coming off of a fantastic college career with the Buckeyes, totaling 45 tackles for a loss and 23.5 sacks across four seasons with the team. He put together a career-high campaign as a senior, notching 12.5 sacks in the team's National Championship run.
Tuimoloau may not have the highest ceiling in this class, but he is an outstanding run defender with a high motor and great power at the point of attack. Lou Anarumo has his Sam Hubbard with the Colts now, and I'm excited to see how he deploys the young pass rusher.
Pure Power Player
Tuimoloau is a solid pass rusher with great pop in his hands. He displaces offensive linemen well at the point of attack and closes the pocket in on opposing quarterbacks with ease. Once he wins the ground game against his opponent, Tuimoloau excels at disengaging from blockers and finishing plays for sacks.
He's unlikely to be a player who ever grades out well in pass rush win rate (just 12.1% this past year), but he knows how to finish plays for sacks. Placing a solid complementary rusher like him on the same defensive line as disruptors like Laiatu Latu and DeForest Buckner will work wonders for the Colts' defense going forward.
High-End Run Defense
The biggest appeal in Tuimoloau's game is his ability in run defense. He possesses long arms and a powerful punch, and he uses those two traits to play sturdy at the point of attack. He engages blocks well in the hole, keeps his balance with great technique, and understands when to shed to get run stops. He's also a weapon when left unblocked, as he confidently shoots upfield to create negative plays for opposing offenses.
He received the fifth-highest run defense grade among edge rushers in this class, according to Pro Football Focus, this past season. He racked up 22 stops in run defense while only missing two tackles all season long. He is going to thrive as a five-technique defensive end in Anarumo's system, and this will be the biggest boost the Colts see in year one from this young player.
Effort
The final aspect of Tuimoloau's game to highlight is his effort. He is a high-energy player who flies all over the football field. Whether it's crashing backside against the run or tirelessly working through blocks as a pass rusher, Tuimoloau gets after it in all phases of the game.
The Colts' defense struggled immensely with pursuit and tackling this past season, but that isn't an issue whatsoever in Tuimoloau's game. He brings a relentless attitude that was one of the reasons why he is leaving college as a national champion. He was sensational down the stretch for his team and left it all on the football field each and every night.
The Bottom Line
Tuimoloau is a high-floor defensive end prospect who projects well to the NFL. He is a force defender in the run game, and he possesses the necessary power and tenacity to be a good complementary pass rusher. Chris Ballard has swung, and missed, on high-traits pass rushers in the past, so this adjustment to a safer and sturdy player could lead to a more productive outcome.
Overall, this is the exact type of defensive end that Anarumo needed to pair with Latu long term. The Colts have their defensive ends of the future locked in place, the next step is letting these two young players develop and grow together in this system.