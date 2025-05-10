REPORT: Former Bruin's Team Has Best Roster in NFC West
Former UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake enters the 2025 season with heightened ambition backed by what Sports' Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano is calling the best roster in the NFC West.
The Los Angeles Rams, captained by Lake, won the division last year in what feels like a return to championship ways under head coach Sean McVay.
"The Rams are loaded with pass rushers, skill players, and they have the best quarterback in the division, Matthew Stafford," Manzano wrote. "With those three advantages, the defending NFC West champions appear ready for another deep playoff run, but it’s tough to tell how far they can go with holes in the back end of the defense."
There are not many holes as the Rams defense stifled passing attack after passing attack to end the 2024 season.
"Los Angeles’s signing of defensive tackle Poona Ford might not be enough to fully repair a shaky run defense that was gashed twice by Saquon Barkley last year, including 205 rushing yards in the divisional playoff loss," Manzano wrote.
"The team is also banking on a linebacker group featuring 2024 undrafted free agent Omar Speights and rookie fifth-round pick Chris Paul Jr., but lacking talent at linebacker and in the secondary can be masked with standout pass rushers, including Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse. Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske form a dominant duo in the interior of the defensive line, but they need to improve against the run to help the defense’s back end."
The Rams do not lack talent at linebacker or in the secondary due to the rise of Lake and linebacker Omar Speights. Lake took over green dot duties when Speights replaced Troy Reeder, as Reeder was out due to injury.
"The Rams upgraded at wide receiver after swapping Cooper Kupp for Adams, who should fit better playing next to Puka Nacua," Manzano wrote. "Stafford’s offense could have another element if rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson, the second-round pick, can quickly find his footing in the offense.
"The rushing attack should remain productive with Kyren Williams, and perhaps they get a boost from second-year running back Blake Corum, who had a quiet rookie season. There’s talent on the offensive line with left tackle Alaric Jackson and guards Kevin Dotson and Steve Avila. Still, there’s a hole at center, and right tackle Rob Havenstein has durability concerns heading into his 11th NFL season."
The Rams brought back Coleman Shelton at center and added Jarquez Hunter in the running back room.
Even Manzano's concerns, while valid, aren't that big of a deal as Lake looks to win the Lombardi in what could be his final season with the franchise.
