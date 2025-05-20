Podcast: Who will be UCLA's Top Impact Players in 2025?
The UCLA Bruins are seeking a major bounce-back season after back-to-back years of missing a bowl game. They have the pieces to make some noise in the Big Ten and will have several impact players that will lead them to an above .500 season and a bowl appearance.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh takes a look at who the top impact players will be for the Bruins in the upcoming 2025 season. With several new pieces and some key returners, there are some names that will need to be known.
You can watch the episode below:
It is quite obvious to identify former Tennessee transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava as the top impact player for this upcoming season. We will look elsewhere at some other pieces that played well for UCLA last season and others that are primed for an impactful first year in Westwood.
Cal transfer RB Jaivian Thomas (Jr.)
Thomas is coming off a strong sophomore season with the Cal Bears, rushing for 626 yards on 100 carries and seven touchdowns. He is going to be the No. 1 back for the Bruins this year and should earn a ton of carries, looking to improve a UCLA team that was the worst rushing team in the Big Ten last year.
With head coach DeShaun Foster being a former running back at UCLA and in the NFL, he should put an emphasis on running the football, and using a workhorse like Thomas is going to pay dividends. He will likely carry the ball over 100 times this season and will be much better than last year's group.
WR Kwazi Gilmer (Soph.)
Gilmer is going to be a standout piece for the Bruins this season and may enter some draft projections for the 2027 draft. After 31 catches for 345 yards and two scores as a freshman last year, Gilmer has a better quarterback and more opportunities to become the player that he can be.
As the season progresses, he will slowly grow into the Bruins' No. 1 passing option for Iamaleava, making both parties look unstoppable at times against weak defensive units. Gilmer has a chance to double or triple his receiving total from last year. I am predicting seven touchdown catches this year.
Oregon State transfer LB Isaiah Chisom (Soph.)
Chisom comes from Oregon State, where he had a promising second season in Corvallis. Totaling 75 tackles, 30 of which were solo, adding one forced fumble, Chisom should be the commander of the linebacker unit.
He will be filling the shoes of three Bruin linebackers that were all drafted this year and should find some success in matching their production. This is a guy that could grab over 100 tackles this season with an ability to rush the passer, something the Bruins like to do with their linebackers.
DE Devin Aupiu (Sr.)
Aupiu played in just eight games this past season with UCLA, earning 15 tackles, one pass defense, and 1.5 sacks. Through four years with the team, he has slowly improved every season and is expected to have a breakout final year in Westwood.
Aupiu will star as the primary edge rusher for the Bruins alongside Michigan Wolverines senior transfer Kechaun Bennett. Having two veteran pass rushers on either side is going to pose major issues for opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks.
