Westwood to Seattle: These Bruins are Making an Impact
The Seattle Seahawks have found two valuable former Bruins to contribute to their offense. Wide receiver Jake Bobo and running back Zach Charbonnet have grown into roles to boost the Seahawks offense.
Charbonnet spent two seasons in Pasadena, where he rushed for 2,496 yards and 27 touchdowns. He averaged 7 yards per carry in his senior season and was taken by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2023 draft. He has been behind the explosive talent of Kenneth Walker III on the depth chart, but when Walker went down with an injury last season, Charbonnet stepped up. He scored nine touchdowns, gained 909 all-purpose yards, and caught 42 passes in 2024.
Seattle leaned on him heavily in the absence of Walker, and his dual-threat ability was vital to the Seahawks' offense.
Charbonnet had two games last year where he scored two touchdowns. In week three against the Miami Dolphins, and in week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle won both of those games.
Even with sharing the backfield with Walker, Charbonnet is able to use his unique skills to make an impact. While Walker is quick and elusive, Charbonnet is pure power and explosion. The two have made for a dynamic backfield in Seattle.
Charbonnet was not the only Bruin to join the Seahawks in 2023. Bobo played five seasons of college football. The first four were at Duke, then he transferred to UCLA for his final year. He caught 57 passes for 863 yards and seven touchdowns in his lone season as a Bruin. He went undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft, but signed as a free agent with the Seahawks, joining with his former teammate.
His first two years in the NFL have been limited, but he has made the most of his opportunities, catching 32 balls and scoring three touchdowns. However, with the big departures of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett from the Seahawks receiving room, Bobo has an incredible opportunity to step into a bigger role. The Seahawks will need a big-bodied receiver to fill the void of Metcalf.
Bobo has shown, in his limited role, to go up and make touch catches over defenders with his 6-foot-4 frame.
As the Seahawks build their 2025 roster, be watching for the former Bruins to make a big impact.
