Are Seahawks giving up on QB Sam Howell too quickly?
When the Seattle Seahawks traded for Sam Howell in March 2024, the franchise sending fourth- and sixth-round picks to the Washington Commanders in return seemed like reasonable compensation for a quarterback with 18 career starts and a ton of untapped potential.
Howell, 24, endured a gauntlet 2023 season with the Commanders, attempting an NFL-high 612 passes (63.4 percent completion) in his first full season. That led to him also leading the NFL in interceptions (21) and sacks taken (65) with the sheer volume of straight dropbacks.
But Howell was an intriguing passer with a big arm, and the Seahawks appeared set to give him a chance to develop behind Geno Smith before eventually giving him a chance to compete for a starting role. Why else would you bring in a former starter early in his career who has shown he can produce?
Considering how Howell played in limited action last season (5 for 14 passing, 24 yards, one interception), Friday's report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson that the Seahawks are open to trading the 2022 fifth-round pick isn't surprising. However, that doesn't mean it isn't disappointing.
It was clear in training camp last season there was no competition at quarterback — Smith was the undisputed, uncontested starter. Howell's future with the team then went further into question when Smith exited Seattle's Week 14 game against the Green Bay Packers, forcing Howell into action.
The final statistics were bad, but they may have even made Howell look better than he was. It was an abysmal performance, made worse by offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb refusing to run the football and putting all the weight of a 14-point deficit on Howell's shoulders. The Seahawks lost by 17.
Seattle appears ready to move on from Howell already. The ESPN report doesn't come out if it isn't. It also lines up with the deal the Seahawks gave Drew Lock to return (two years, $5 million). General manager John Schneider said there would be a training camp competition for the backup role, but Lock wouldn't be on that type of deal if the team didn't expect him to be on the roster.
The quarterback room changed rapidly this offseason when Smith was traded, forcing the team to rapidly pivot to signing Sam Darnold. It appears Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald didn't even consider allowing Howell to move into that role in 2025.
Since Lock was signed, the team has four quarterbacks: Darnold, Lock, Howell and Jaren Hall. Schneider has also indicated he's a fan of this year's draft class and entertained the idea of drafting a passer. If Howell were traded, a competition for the tertiary role between Hall and a rookie would make sense.
The Seahawks don't appear to have the patience to develop Howell, or they simply lost faith in his abilities after evaluating him first-hand for a whole season. Trading Howell would be a quick turnaround from his ceiling with the team being a potential long-term starter. It also might be too quick to judge whether he can become a starting-caliber player.
Recouping some draft capital might be the right decision for the Seahawks now, especially with Lock back in town. But that doesn't mean Howell's fate as a career backup is sealed, and he could still emerge as a productive player if he lands in the right system.
